Ex-Fairmount Heights police officer acquitted of rape, guilty of sex charge

A jury on Tuesday night acquitted former Fairmount Heights police officer Martique Cabral Vanderpool of second-degree rape but found him guilty of having sex with a person in custody after he was accused of assaulting a woman following a traffic stop in 2019.

The jury deliberated for about six hours in Prince George's County Circuit Court after a week-long trial. Vanderpool, 33, was also acquitted of second-degree assault, fourth-degree sex offense and misconduct in office.

“This was a hard case, but the jury’s decision essentially corroborated what Martique said. This was not rape at all,” Joseph Wright, an attorney representing Vanderpool, said after the trial. “This was consensual sex, maybe even transactional from her standpoint.”

Prosecutors argued that Vanderpool raped a 19-year-old woman in an empty police station after pulling her over and impounding her car on Sept. 6, 2019, for speeding while she was heading to attend to her injured son.

The jury heard WhatsApp voice recordings Vanderpool sent to a friend that prosecutors say corroborated the woman’s story and captured the officer’s admission to having sex with the woman at the Fairmount Heights police station while she was in custody.

“We are satisfied that he will be held accountable for his criminal acts against our victim,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said after the verdict was delivered in court.

Wright argued that the woman had initiated sex with Vanderpool to get her car, which had been towed following the traffic stop.

Vanderpool had earlier been accused and charged of knowingly attempting to expose someone to HIV after it was determined that he was HIV positive at the time of the encounter. Prosecutors however dropped the additional charges of transfer HIV to another and misconduct in office in unlawfully detaining the victim outside of Fairmount Heights after they “continued to receive information about the case and determined that the evidence would not support the prosecution,” according to a spokesperson with the State’s Attorney’s Office. Judge Karen Mason dismissed the first-degree rape charge in court Tuesday because there was not enough evidence.

Vanderpool still faces a federal charge of deprivation of civil rights under color of law, according to online court records. Attorneys listed for him online did not immediately respond for comment.

The woman, who testified in court, said she was on her way to her infant son after getting a call that he had a head injury. She was pulled over at Sheriff Road and Cabin Branch Drive by Vanderpool and a second officer, according to charging documents.

In court, the woman said she explained to them that her son had been hurt and she did not have a license, though she had a learner’s permit. Without a license, Vanderpool told her to get out of the car and that her car would have to be impounded, she said. The woman began to panic, and she testified the second officer told her she “needed an evaluation” and “slammed” her to the ground. He then placed her in handcuffs.

Vanderpool called a tow truck, which arrived. During a search of the car, Vanderpool found condoms: “Do I have sex a lot?” and “Did I cheat on my boyfriend?” she recalled being asked about herself by Vanderpool. She said she started to laugh, which she does when nervous.

“I couldn’t believe the questions that I was being asked on a traffic stop,” she said.

The woman said she asked for a “hook and release” of her car to pay and have the car released on the spot, but could not access her phone to pay because the officers had it. She was then placed in the front seat, handcuffed, in an unmarked police cruiser, with the second officer driving and Vanderpool seated in the back, she said. While in the car, she said, Vanderpool asked her, “What are we going to do about this situation?”

They arrived at the empty Fairmount Heights police station, she said. Former Fairmount Heights Police Chief Stephen Watkins, who said that he resigned after being voted out in January 2020, testified that it was against policy to bring arrestees to the station because there were no holding facilities there.

Officers need to go to the jail in Upper Marlboro or Hyattsville with arrestees, Watkins said.

While at the police station, the woman remained handcuffed for a period of time before they were removed. She asked to make a call to secure payment to get her car out of tow, the woman said. But she said Vanderpool told her it was against “safety protocol.”

Prosecutors said Vanderpool then “forced her to make a horrible decision”: have sex with him or go to jail.

After telling her to think about it, he left, the woman said. She said she felt like she did not have any other option than to have sex with him.

“I thought I was going to die,” the woman testified.

Vanderpool took the stand in his defense. Vanderpool said he did have sex with the woman at his workplace, which his attorney argued was not a crime.

“It was 100 percent consensual,” Vanderpool said.

Vanderpool testified that his partner pulled the woman over. She was acting “erratic” during the traffic stop and had started “fighting” the second officer when she got out of the vehicle before she was placed in handcuffs. Vanderpool said she then began to flirt with him. When Vanderpool found condoms in her car, he said he asked her if had she “ever been involved in human trafficking.”

After the tow truck driver had taken her car, Vanderpool said the second officer drove them to the police station and that the woman continued to flirt with him while the three of them were together, calling him “cute.”

Vanderpool said he suggested the officers issue traffic citations once they arrived at the police station and that it was a “non-custodial arrest.”

The woman and Vanderpool had a discussion and “agreed to sex,” he said. At that time, Vanderpool said he was not “acting as police” but was off-duty.

The woman testified that afterward Vanderpool told the second officer to have sex with her too, which he refused. Then, Vanderpool gave her traffic and criminal citations and asked her for $100 to get her car back, she said. The woman said she started to cry.

“Submission is not consent,” Assistant State’s Attorney Ashley Elias said in her closing arguments.

In one recording, Vanderpool said, “She had slipped up and shared too much information, I already know she’s kind of crazy … she suffered from depression … at that point, I figured, it was my word against hers.”

“Keep in mind, that was his plan from the very beginning … his word against hers, and nobody would believe her,” Assistant State’s Attorney Nicholas Leonardi told the jury.

Vanderpool argued that he was merely “being a character” in the voice messages that he sent and that it was a “Beavis and Butt-Head” act with his friend on the other end.

Wright said Vanderpool’s voice messages for the jury were “compiled” by prosecutors and did not all pertain to the same woman. Wright also questioned the woman’s credibility and truthfulness, saying she was not honest with investigators about how many officers were initially present at the police station and that she received payments from the second officer, who was not charged in the case, in the months that followed.

After the woman was taken to the tow lot to get her car, she went home and cried, she said. She testified she also burned the clothes she was wearing and attempted to harm herself.

Watkins said he sent a letter to the Prince George’s County Police Department about a week after the incident took place to conduct an investigation after he could not find any related paperwork for the traffic stop, which he thought “might be amiss.” There was no body-worn camera footage from either officer and no video evidence of the assault, a police detective testified.

Wright, Vanderpool’s attorney, argued that the woman said in a police statement, “I take all the blame for this.” She also declined to get a sexual assault examination conducted when detectives advised her to, he argued, leaving no physical evidence.

The woman said she did not go to the police about the assault because she did not think they would believe her, which one police detective testified at trial was common among sexual assault victims. The woman told the jury she dropped out of nursing school after the encounter with Vanderpool.

“I couldn’t pull myself together to get back to go to school,” she said.

