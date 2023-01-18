Montgomery County man convicted in Rockville hotel murder

A 35-year-old Montgomery County man was convicted of first-degree murder for shooting a man outside a Red Roof hotel in Rockville, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Sergey Danshin faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced this April for the killing last summer of Javier Gonzalez-Mena, 39.
Gonzalez-Mena’s girlfriend “was holding his hand as he was shot and fell to the ground,” prosecutors said. Danshin then ordered her to come to a waiting getaway car before he was later apprehended.
Danshin went on trial last week and was convicted by a jury late Friday. His attorney could not be reached for comment.