Local Crime & Public Safety

Montgomery County man convicted in Rockville hotel murder

Sergey Danshin faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced this April for the killing of Javier Gonzalez-Mena

By
January 18, 2023 at 12:00 a.m. EST
Montgomery County Circuit Courthouse. (Dan Morse/TWP)

A 35-year-old Montgomery County man was convicted of first-degree murder for shooting a man outside a Red Roof hotel in Rockville, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Sergey Danshin faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced this April for the killing last summer of Javier Gonzalez-Mena, 39.

On June 22, according to prosecutors, Danshin and another man knocked on the door of a room of the hotel along Shady Grove Road where Gonzalez-Mena had been staying. After an initial confrontation, prosecutors say, Danshin left the area, returned a short time later and ambushed Gonzalez-Mena.

Gonzalez-Mena’s girlfriend “was holding his hand as he was shot and fell to the ground,” prosecutors said. Danshin then ordered her to come to a waiting getaway car before he was later apprehended.

Danshin went on trial last week and was convicted by a jury late Friday. His attorney could not be reached for comment.

