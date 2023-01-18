Montgomery County man convicted in Rockville hotel murder

A 35-year-old Montgomery County man was convicted of first-degree murder for shooting a man outside a Red Roof hotel in Rockville, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Sergey Danshin faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced this April for the killing last summer of Javier Gonzalez-Mena, 39.

On June 22, according to prosecutors, Danshin and another man knocked on the door of a room of the hotel along Shady Grove Road where Gonzalez-Mena had been staying. After an initial confrontation, prosecutors say, Danshin left the area, returned a short time later and ambushed Gonzalez-Mena.