Two trailblazing Black governors reflect as Wes Moore is inaugurated Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, left, speaks at a forum in Concord, N.H.; L. Douglas Wilder (D), right, became the first Black governor elected in U.S. history when Virginians picked him in 1989. (Andrew Harnik/AP; Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Before Wes Moore, there was L. Douglas Wilder and Deval Patrick. Wilder (D) became the first Black governor elected in U.S. history in 1989, when Virginians picked him over J. Marshall Coleman (R). Massachusetts voters elected Patrick (D) nearly two decades later. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Their experiences — while leading in different places and times — echo challenges unique to Black politicians. Black leaders often find their missteps racialized and abilities questioned, said Karen B. Cook-Bell, chair of the History and Government Department at Bowie State University.

Gov.-elect Moore’s ascension to the highest office in Maryland is a result of the state’s unique political and racial makeup, his own family background and the far-right political views of his opponent, Dan Cox (R), she said.

“[Maryland] is a state that is not encumbered by conservative politics regarding race,” Cook-Bell said. “I think Maryland’s liberalism and the concentration of Democratic voters in the Baltimore-Washington axis make the election of Wes Moore possible.”

Advertisement

The Washington Post spoke with Wilder and Patrick about what Moore’s election means to them and for the country.

The following has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

GiftOutline Gift Article