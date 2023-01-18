Two trailblazing Black governors reflect as Wes Moore is inaugurated

Before Wes Moore, there was L. Douglas Wilder and Deval Patrick.
Gov.-elect Moore’s ascension to the highest office in Maryland is a result of the state’s unique political and racial makeup, his own family background and the far-right political views of his opponent, Dan Cox (R), she said.
“[Maryland] is a state that is not encumbered by conservative politics regarding race,” Cook-Bell said. “I think Maryland’s liberalism and the concentration of Democratic voters in the Baltimore-Washington axis make the election of Wes Moore possible.”
The Washington Post spoke with Wilder and Patrick about what Moore’s election means to them and for the country.
The following has been lightly edited for length and clarity.