Wes Moore to be sworn in, making history as Md.’s first Black governor

With his hand on a Bible owned by abolitionist Frederick Douglass, Wes Moore will be sworn in Wednesday to become Maryland’s first Black governor and only the third elected in U.S. history. Moore, an author, combat veteran and former chief of a poverty-fighting nonprofit, will take the oath of office on the steps of the State House in Annapolis, just blocks away from a dock where Africans, forced into the enslaved person trade, arrived in America to be sold.

When he is inaugurated at noon, Moore will become the state’s 63rd governor, retuning control of the governor’s mansion to Democrats after eight years of Republican rule.

He sailed to victory in November with nearly 2 out of 3 voters casting their ballots for him in a contest against Republican Dan Cox, a then-state delegate who was endorsed by former president Donald Trump.

The son of a Jamaican immigrant, Moore promised to “leave no one behind,” a message that resonated with Maryland’s increasingly diverse population, which in the past decade has transformed the state into one of the most diverse in the country.

Top posts within the state are also filled with firsts. Moore’s lieutenant governor, Aruna Miller, will become the first woman of color and first immigrant to serve in the No. 2 position; Anthony G. Brown was sworn in as the state’s first Black attorney general earlier this month; and Brooke Lierman became the first woman to serve as comptroller.

Before taking the oath, Moore will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Annapolis City Dock, which has been designated as a “site of memory,” one of 42 Middle Passage ports across the country. He will be joined by numerous Black leaders, including Brown, U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Md.), former NAACP president Ben Jealous and former Lt. Govs. Boyd Rutherford and Michael Steele.

Moore’s sweeping agenda includes tackling the racial wealth gap, childhood poverty and climate change. For his first year, he has promised to start tackling childhood poverty. He also wants to replenish a state workforce which has more than 13 percent of jobs vacant, and accelerate a minimum wage hike so that it reaches $15 an hour this year.

