One person died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash near the Capitol Heights area, police officials in Prince George’s County, Md., said Wednesday.

According to a Twitter message from police, a collision occurred around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Addison Road and Wilburn Drive. Police said that one of the drivers was pronounced dead on the scene and that the driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.