6-year-old who police say shot teacher had ‘acute disability,’ family says

Listen Gift Article Share

The family of a six-year-old who authorities say shot and wounded a Virginia teacher earlier this month at an elementary school expressed sympathy for the educator on Thursday and said their son suffers from an “acute disability.” Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Offering their first public comments on the shooting that drew national attention, the family said in a statement released through their attorney, James S. Ellenson, that the gun police say the boy brought from home and used to carry out the shooting “was secured.” But they offered no specific details, and no explanation as to how a young boy was able to get a loaded weapon and put it his backpack. Police have said previously the boy’s mother had legally purchased the gun, which the student brought to school from home.

“Our heart goes out to our son’s teacher and we pray for her healing in the aftermath of such an unimaginable tragedy as she selflessly served our son and the children in the school,” the statement read. “She has worked diligently and compassionately to support our family as we sought the best education and learning environment for our son. We thank her for her courage, grace and sacrifice.”

The family said they are cooperating with local and federal law enforcement “to understand how this could have happened.” The boy was under a care plan at the school that included his mother or father attending school with him and accompanying him to class everyday until the week of the shooting, the statement said.

Advertisement

“The week of the shooting was the first week when we were not in class with him,” the statement said. “We will regret our absence on this day for the rest of our lives.”

The boy has been under hospital care and has been receiving treatment since the shooting, according to the statement. Ellenson did not immediately respond to a request for additional comments on the statement.

Newport News police said the shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on Jan. 6 at Richneck Elementary School. The boy pulled out a gun and shot first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner in the chest as she was teaching a lesson, police said. Authorities have called the shooting intentional, but are still investigating the motive.

Zwerner is still recovering from the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article