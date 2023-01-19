Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) expected to address future plans in Richmond Friday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) will address his plans for the future when he appears at a news conference in Richmond Friday, according to two people familiar with the senator’s intentions — which could mean he will reveal whether he will seek reelection in 2024. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Speculation has swirled in recent weeks and months over whether Kaine would seek a third term in the Senate. But whatever his decision, it’s not one Kaine would have reached lightly, according to multiple Democrats on the Hill and in Virginia.

A full-court press has unfolded in recent days to persuade the two-term senator and former governor to stay for another six years, given what his retirement could mean for control of the Senate after the 2024 election cycle. Several Democrats who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak candidly said they talked with Kaine directly in hopes of persuading him to stay.

A Kaine retirement would be both a political blow and a psychological letdown for the Democratic caucus. If he does not run for another term, that would take a seat that most insiders considered safe and provide a potential opening for a Republican to win in a state that has favored Democrats in six straight Senate races.

While President Biden carried the state by 10 percentage points, Gov. Glenn Youngkin flipped the state red in 2021 and remains relatively popular, making him a prime recruiting target for Republicans. Democrats are already defending 23 seats from their caucus, including three in states that voted heavily Republican in 2020, while Republicans defend just 11 seats, all in states that have favored Republicans in presidential races.

But a Kaine retirement might have a bigger impact on the overall tenor of day-to-day life in the Senate. In just 10 years he has become one of the more popular senators among colleagues, considered an honest broker with many Republicans. Many Republicans applauded his selection in 2016 as Hillary Clinton’s running mate, and he has won many GOP allies on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where he has worked tirelessly to try to rewrite the war resolutions used to start the Afghanistan and Iraq wars two decades ago. Kaine has worked with bipartisan rump “gangs” on legislation that was not initially approved of by Senate leaders. He has publicly discussed his ongoing effort to avoid becoming too cynical about the dysfunction.

It’s not clear if Kaine’s health has played a role in his decision-making, but he has been open with his battle with long covid symptoms and sponsored legislation last year to fund research on the subject. He said in interviews at the time that the symptoms — a recurring tingling sensation — were bothersome but did not impede his ability to do his work.

Kaine will be appearing Friday morning at an economic roundtable with “young Richmond leaders” at a Richmond cafe. He will take questions from the news media in an availability afterward.

