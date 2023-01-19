Kia, Hyundai thefts using USB cords on the rise in TikTok trend, police say

Listen Gift Article Share

Local police are warning car owners of a TikTok challenge that is inspiring car thieves to target Hyundai and Kia vehicles by exploiting a manufacturing defect that allows them to easily be hot-wired with a USB phone charger cord. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The trend, amplified in instructional videos on the social media platform TikTok, is not new, but law enforcement officials say they are seeing an uptick in thefts.

In Prince George’s County in Maryland, a suburb of Washington, D.C., that has seen a spike in vehicle thefts since the onset of the pandemic, police said thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles have accounted for nearly one-sixth of all thefts in 2022 and nearly half of all thefts so far in 2023.

Prince George’s County Police Department detectives on the Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement (WAVE) team arrested a 17-year-old this month who police said was driving a stolen Kia Optima. The department said detectives found a USB charging cord on the driver’s-side floorboard that they believe was used to start the stolen car.

Advertisement

The TikTok trend and wave of stolen vehicles that has followed has sparked such a backlash, including dozens of lawsuits, that both Hyundai and Kia have announced plans to address the security defect and remedy the vulnerability for the vehicle owners. In one class-action lawsuit filed in California, the complaint against the companies asserts that “Kia and Hyundai’s vehicles are so easy to steal, teenagers and children as young as 11 years old are stealing and joyriding cars, and posting their exploits on social media, including one TikTok video that has over 33 million views.”

Police departments nationwide have been raising alarms over the thefts. In August, law enforcement officials in Los Angeles issued an alert on the trend, saying it is “growing in popularity and police departments across the nation are experiencing this as well.” Chicago police issued a similar advisory the same month, reporting an “astounding” increase in vehicle thefts because of the TikTok challenge.

The TikTok videos show how inserting a USB cable into the steering column of some makes of Kia and Hyundai vehicles allows people to start the cars without a key, in part because the vehicles lack immobilizing technology.

Advertisement

Press Enter to skip to end of carousel Police tips on reducing car thefts Police have offered several tips to help reduce thefts amid an increase of Kias and Hyundai vehicles being hot-wired with USB cords in a trend seen on TikTok. Get a steering wheel or pedal lock

Hide phone chargers

Visit your Kia/Hyundai dealership to get a systems upgrade or engine immobilizer

Park in well-lit areas

Install anti-theft systems End of carousel

In response to the “increasing thefts targeting our vehicles without push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices,” Hyundai made engine immobilizers standard for all vehicles manufactured since November 2021, a company spokesperson said in a statement. Hyundai also plans to make a software update available beginning in March, free of cost, the spokesperson said.

In a separate statement, Kia said it is concerned about the “trend among youth in some areas” to target its cars that have a steel key and traditional ignition system and said it will have a similar security software update available “in the near future.” All 2022 models have immobilizer technology, the company said.

Both manufacturers are working with select local law enforcement agencies, including the Prince George’s County Police Department, to provide steering wheel locks to Kia and Hyundai owners affected by the issue.

Advertisement

Prince George’s police said Kia and Hyundai owners should consider purchasing a brake pedal club, alarm or other theft-prevention device to protect their vehicles from the TikTok trend.

“We encourage residents to remove charger cords from their vehicles or at least hide them,” the department said in a statement.

Prince George’s County police said 617 Hyundai and Kia vehicles were stolen in 2022. Already in 2023, at least 108 have been stolen, nearly 18 percent of the total from the prior year.

GiftOutline Gift Article