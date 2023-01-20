Dead, 20-foot-long humpback whale washes ashore at Assateague Island

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A 20-foot-long dead humpback whale washed ashore this week at Assateague Island, and experts said the whale’s carcass is likely to leave a smell for some time. Officials with the National Park Service said in a statement that the dead whale was found Monday morning on the beach at Assateague, a barrier island along the eastern shore of Maryland and Virginia on the Delmarva Peninsula. Part of the area was closed as crews removed the whale.

Crews worked with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Stranding Response Program and NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, to handle the whale’s carcass.

Officials with the Park Service said there didn’t appear to be any “obvious signs” of what caused the whale’s death. A necropsy was planned, and officials said they then would move the whale carcass into the dunes and allow it to dry out before it’s buried.

Any visitor who comes across the whale should keep a distance, and officials said the smell from the dead creature could linger.

The dead whale on Assateague comes after another whale died and washed ashore in New Jersey. Experts said a necropsy showed the 32-foot-long whale found along the shores in Brigantine, N.J., which is north of Atlantic City, had been struck by a vessel and suffered “blunt trauma injuries.”

In the last few weeks, Brigantine has had two other dead whales on its beaches.

Experts at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center had said there are now a number of whales that are attracted by smaller fish to eat off the coast of New Jersey. Boaters are encouraged to slow down and keep an eye out for whales and other sea life.

