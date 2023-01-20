Student says she was assaulted in Fairfax County middle school bathroom

Listen Gift Article Share

A girl has reported that she was sexually assaulted in a Fairfax County middle school bathroom by another student earlier this month, according to authorities. Fairfax County detectives received a report Thursday that a student was sexually assaulted Jan. 12 in a Frost Middle School bathroom, police said Friday. Police said they have not identified the assailant, though the victim said her attacker was another student.

Police did not disclose further details about events leading up to the incident. The case comes about a month after a grand jury released a report saying neighboring Loudoun County officials poorly handled a pair of sexual assaults committed by the same student — one of which took place in a high school bathroom, the other in an empty classroom.

Fairfax County Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid wrote to families and staff that school officials reported the assault to police Thursday after becoming aware of what happened. Reid said there would be additional adult support in the school, including increased security. Authorities will also be implementing a buddy system for students going to the bathroom or leaving class, she said.

“This is difficult news to comprehend and I understand there may be shock, fear and anxiety,” Reid said.

Police said they will be conducting interviews, reviewing school surveillance footage and working closely with school officials to investigate the case.

