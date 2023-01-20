D.C. police make arrests in separate homicides in Northeast, Southeast D.C.

Listen Gift Article Share

D.C. police have made arrests in two separate fatal shootings, one in the Edgewood neighborhood in Northeast Washington in December, and the other earlier this month in the Navy Yard area of Southeast Washington, according to authorities. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight On Friday, police said they arrested Tyriq Williams, 31, of Northwest D.C. in the Jan. 7 killing of Terry Clark in the 1200 block of Half Street SE.

Clark, 20, of Southeast Washington was shot about 7:55 p.m. along a typically busy street lined with shops, restaurants and entertainment venues north of Nationals Park in the Navy Yard neighborhood.

Williams was charged with first-degree murder, police said. As of Friday, he had not made an initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court and it could not be learned whether he has an attorney.

Police did not comment further on the case; an affidavit with additional details is typically unsealed at a defendant’s first court appearance.

Earlier this week, police said they arrested Rafeal Stevens, 38, of Southeast D.C., and Jermall Johnson, 39, of Northeast D.C., and charged each with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Aniekobo Macaulay Umoh on Dec. 29.

Umoh, 50, of Brandywine, Md., was shot shortly before 7:15 p.m. in the 2700 block of Seventh Street NE. Police said the shooting occurred in front of a liquor store. An arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court did not describe a possible motive.

A judge ordered Stevens and Johnson detained and set hearings for both on Feb. 27. Their attorneys did not respond to requests for comment.

