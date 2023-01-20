The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Friday may have been year’s windiest day

It wasn’t the coldest day, but seemed the blustriest

January 20, 2023 at 9:45 p.m. EST

It wasn’t excessively cold on Friday, and the sun made numerous appearances, but it was the wind that marked the day and seemed to make it the new year’s most blustery.

One gust does not a gale make, of course, but on Friday, a gust was measured at 42 mph at Reagan National Airport, where Washington’s official readings are made.

In a chart linking wind speeds to observable effects, the National Weather Service said a sustained speed between 39 and 46 mph qualifies as a gale, which can break small branches and impede walking.

Gusts are brief bursts of wind; our strongest sustained wind was listed at 28 mph, which is categorized as a strong breeze, which sets large branches into continuous motion. That sort of thing was frequently seen Friday.

It prevented, perhaps, full enjoyment of a day with a high of 52, seven above average for Jan. 20.

