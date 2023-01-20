Friday may have been year’s windiest day

It wasn’t excessively cold on Friday, and the sun made numerous appearances, but it was the wind that marked the day and seemed to make it the new year’s most blustery.
In a chart linking wind speeds to observable effects, the National Weather Service said a sustained speed between 39 and 46 mph qualifies as a gale, which can break small branches and impede walking.
Gusts are brief bursts of wind; our strongest sustained wind was listed at 28 mph, which is categorized as a strong breeze, which sets large branches into continuous motion. That sort of thing was frequently seen Friday.
It prevented, perhaps, full enjoyment of a day with a high of 52, seven above average for Jan. 20.