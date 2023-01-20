Gov. Wes Moore proposes boosting spending on education, transportation

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) on Friday proposed a $63.1 billion spending plan that accelerates the minimum wage to $15 an hour, expands eligibility for the child care tax credit, permanently extends a tax credit to immigrants, and boosts investment in education and transportation.

Issued two days after Moore took office, the proposal relies on surplus funds the state accrued in recent years. It drew applause from Democratic lawmakers emerging from eight years under a divided government and concerns from Republicans who questioned raising spending as the country faces economic uncertainty.

“This budget really is a true reflection of not just the hope and the promise that we have for the state, but we believe truly this budget helps to solidify the fact that this is going to be Maryland’s decade,” Moore said.

The rollout showed how — and how fast — the political newcomer plans to deploy the state’s resources in service of an ambitious agenda that voters resoundingly endorsed in November.

Some initiatives he campaigned on, including a “baby bonds” program that would operate like a trust fund for newborns from poor families and was estimated to cost as much as $100 million annually, did not make the cut. But accelerating the $15 minimum wage — projected to cost $218 million for adjustments to providers for state services — the child tax credit and earned income tax credit, which will cost a combined $171 million, did.

A proposed $500 million boost for education, which is above mandated amounts, would help implement a massive education reform plan passed by the Democratic legislature three years ago. The budget does not specify how a $500 million boost in transportation money will be spent. Moore, who has yet to name a transportation secretary, described the investment as an equity issue, saying you “cannot have economic mobility if you don’t have physical mobility.”

The budget, which does not include a tax increase, maintains a rainy-day fund of $2.5 billion, which was a target recommended by the spending affordability committee of the nonpartisan Department of Legislative Services. The committee maintained that allocating at least 9 percent of the general fund revenue would help to “avoid deep cuts and maintain social safety nets during periods of economic stress and provide resources to protect government services and meet new needs in such periods.”

In December, outgoing governor Larry Hogan (R) urged the incoming governor to be judicious and not to rely too heavily on the state’s rainy day fund. He proposed a preliminary budget that, he said, could be used as a guide for Moore to build out his own spending plan.

Moore, who spent the first half of the news conference raising concerns about the state’s economic outlook, said the budget was strategic: “It prepares us to weather the downside risk in the larger economy, but also makes long needed investments to positions for long-term growth.”

Republicans raised alarms about the spending levels.

“It is not enough to tout the lack of tax increases in a budget year if the level of spending will require tax hikes down the road,” said House Minority Leader Jason C. Buckel (R-Allegany). “It is important to be principled and disciplined now, so we don’t burden our taxpayers later.”

Buckel said he had not had a chance to delved deeply into the document, but he did notice cuts to some initiatives promoted by Gov. Larry Hogan (R), including Broadening Options and Opportunities for Students Today (BOOST) program, a scholarship program for children from low-income families to attend nonpublic schools. The program’s spending was cut from $10 million to $7 million with a plan of scaling it down to eliminate it.

Moore’s budget is the first one since Maryland voters approved a referendum to give the General Assembly a greater say in budget priorities. Previously, state lawmakers could only cut a governor’s proposal. Now they can move money in the plan around as long as the budget remains balanced.

Guy Guzzone (D-Howard), the State Senate’s Budget and Taxation chairman, said Friday that the legislature will probably only use its new power occasionally or may not use it at all.

“It all comes down to whether or not we can have, continue to have, which I really firmly believe we will, the good relationship we have with the incoming governor,” Guzzone said, adding that he anticipates lawmakers negotiating with Moore to make changes through amendments.

House Majority Leader Marc A. Korman (D-Montgomery) said legislative and budget leaders will spend the next few weeks digesting and analyzing the budget “to see if there is anything that needs to be nipped or tucked or moved around, but it’s just nice to have governing partners and not sparring partners.”

Moore announced plans on Thursday, his first full day in office, to create a new state department to administer a service year option program, which he campaigned on implementing. Under the new initiative, which would be the first state-run program in the country, high school students would be given the opportunity to spend a year volunteering in their communities after graduation.

The proposed Department of Service and Civic Innovation, which requires lawmakers’ approval and has a price tag of $18 million, would be the hub for all state-run volunteer programs. Moore envisions high school graduates receiving pay while learning skills, he said, would help prepare them for a future either in public service or another field.

Moore’s budget and at least 10 bills he will propose that require legislative approval will be taken up by the General Assembly during its 90-day session, which ends in April.

