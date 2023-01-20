Va. woman charged with stealing car with 5-year-old inside

Listen Gift Article Share

A Virginia woman who authorities allege took a car with a 5-year-old girl in the back seat this week was arrested Wednesday after police say she stole another vehicle. Tanisha Hall, 40, of Alexandria, was charged with abduction, two counts of grand larceny, credit card theft, false identification and obstruction of justice, according to a Thursday news release.

Police said that about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the child’s stepfather drove a vehicle into a parking lot in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike, leaving the girl inside the car with the ignition running, while he went into a restaurant to pick up food. Police said when he came back outside, the car and girl were gone.

D.C. police were called about 7:18 p.m. to 13th Street and E Street NW, where two people had found the girl alone and physically unharmed. The car, a 2012 gray Honda Accord, remained missing.

Advertisement

At about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, a person told police that their Honda Pilot was stolen in the same block. Similar to the first case, the person left their vehicle’s ignition running while inside a restaurant, police said. When the person returned, the SUV was missing.

Just before midnight, police said, the victim had tracked a phone left in the vehicle, which was in the 80 block of South Bragg Street in Alexandria. Fairfax County and City of Alexandria police went to the area and saw Hall leaving the SUV, authorities said.

Fairfax County police said they found evidence — though did not specify what kind — that connected Hall to the stolen sedan from Sunday, which officials found nearby.

Hall was taken to the Fairfax County jail, where she was denied bail. An attorney for Hall was not listed in court records.

GiftOutline Gift Article