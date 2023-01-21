Man fatally shot in the District, police say

ListenGift ArticleShareA Prince George’s County man was fatally shot Thursday evening in Northeast Washington, the D.C. police said.Keshon Cornish, 23, was found with gunshot wounds about 5:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue NE, after a shooting was reported there, the police said.Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.ArrowRightHe died at the scene, according to police.The site was near Benning Road, east of the Anacostia Freeway.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...