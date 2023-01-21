The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Man fatally shot in the District, police say

Minnesota Avenue shooting was near Benning Road.

By
January 21, 2023 at 4:45 a.m. EST

A Prince George’s County man was fatally shot Thursday evening in Northeast Washington, the D.C. police said.

Keshon Cornish, 23, was found with gunshot wounds about 5:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue NE, after a shooting was reported there, the police said.

He died at the scene, according to police.

The site was near Benning Road, east of the Anacostia Freeway.

