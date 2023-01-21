Our darkest two months now lie behind

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saturday might have had its gloom but all of its clouds could not prevent the recognition that we in Washington have now voyaged 31 days away from the darkness of the winter solstice and toward future realms of light.

The month from the December 21 solstice to Saturday, Jan. 21, is a month of minimum daylight, and sometimes maximum cold.

This month has not been so cold. Saturday was one of the month’s coldest days, with a high temperature of 44 degrees. That is one degree below the Jan. 21 average for Washington. But whatever forces often made this month seem like spring could not add to our daylight.

Our 60 consecutive days of least daylight are those in November and December that lead to the solstice, and those in December and January that follow it. Of those 60, it is the days that follow the solstice that are colder.

As for Saturday, not even its bleak look could us rob us of awareness that we are now one third of the way from winter to spring, from solstice to equinox.

Saturday meant that the full 31-day month of dark December and January days that receive only the most meager share of the radiance of the sun are now over.

