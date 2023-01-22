The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Crime & Public Safety

Two suspected opioid deaths in Loudoun prompt investigations, alarm

January 22, 2023 at 7:01 p.m. EST
Loudoun County sheriff’s officials launched investigations Sunday morning into two suspected opioid deaths, a rare confluence of cases that set off alarms.

A man in Sterling and a woman in Chantilly overdosed in separate incidents, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Michele Bowman said. “It is very unusual to have two in a short time frame,” Bowman said.

The sheriff’s office did not release details of the circumstances, saying investigations were ongoing. Toxicology results are pending, which would determine whether the incidents involved fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that has led to widespread deaths among users across the country.

As part of the warning issued Sunday, Loudoun sheriff’s officials urged people to call 911 immediately if they think someone is overdosing and appealed to those with information to call the agency’s narcotics hotline at 703-779-0552.

