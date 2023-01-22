Two suspected opioid deaths in Loudoun prompt investigations, alarm

A man in Sterling and a woman in Chantilly overdosed in separate incidents, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Michele Bowman said. “It is very unusual to have two in a short time frame,” Bowman said.

The sheriff’s office did not release details of the circumstances, saying investigations were ongoing. Toxicology results are pending, which would determine whether the incidents involved fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that has led to widespread deaths among users across the country.