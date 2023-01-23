Student at adult learning center arrested with firearm, D.C. police say

Listen Gift Article Share

A student trying to enter an adult learning center at a D.C. charter school in Northeast Washington was arrested Monday when security found the person with a firearm, according to a police department spokeswoman. The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. at the campus of the Maya Angelou Public Charter School in the 5600 block of East Capitol Street NE.

Alaina Gertz, the D.C. police spokeswoman, said the student was arrested. Police did not immediately identify the 18-year-old pending the filing of criminal charges. She said a guard found the gun as the student went through a security check at the entrance.

Tomeika Bowden, spokeswoman for the D.C. Public Charter School Board, said the student attends the Maya Angelou Young Adult Learning Center.

Bowden said the learning center has a separate entrance from other buildings on campus, including a high school and a prekindergarten. According to the school’s website, the center prepares students ages 17 and older for obtaining GEDs and helps with job training.

