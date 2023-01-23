Man who fled officers after shooting altercation is in custody, police say

Listen Gift Article Share

@ChiefAzizPGPD gives briefing on officer-involved shootinghttps://t.co/npdzYAMqjb — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) January 23, 2023 Authorities have taken a man into custody who they say fled from Prince George’s County police following an altercation in Lanham that ended with an officer firing his service weapon. It was not clear if the man — whom authorities have not identified — was injured in the shooting, Police Chief Malik Aziz said at a news conference Monday afternoon before the man was captured. The man had a gun that discharged during a struggle between him and two county officers, police said.

The man then drove away from the officers in a black four-door sedan with a license plate that did not match the vehicle, the chief said.

The officers were not injured, Aziz said, and the officer who shot at the man has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by internal affairs, which is standard department protocol.

The altercation between the man and the officers began just before 9 a.m., when a resident on Hickory Hill Avenue called 911 about a car parked outside on the street. The person inside, the caller told police, had been honking their horn for two hours.

Two county officers, whom the department has not named, responded, police said. They walked up to the vehicle, one on the passenger side and one on the driver’s side, according to authorities. The officer on the passenger side of the vehicle saw a gun on the passenger seat, Aziz said, and both the officer and the man tried to grab the gun. The weapon discharged, police said, but investigators are still trying to determine who pulled the trigger.

At the same time, police said, the officer on the driver’s side of the vehicle was also trying to take the man into custody. After the gun on the passenger seat discharged, police said the officer on the driver’s side of the vehicle fired his service weapon. When asked how many times the officer fired his gun, Aziz said he did not know.

Then the man inside sped away. Aziz said the officers briefly chased the man before losing sight of him.

At about 5 p.m., Prince George’s police announced that the man had been taken into custody and that the vehicle he was driving had been recovered. No further information was immediately available about the man.

A video of the incident, captured on a neighbor’s surveillance camera and obtained by NBC4, shows the altercation lasted less than 30 seconds.

