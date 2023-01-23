Youth, 15, admits killing teen, trying to rob Commanders running back

Listen Gift Article Share

A 15-year-old who was charged in two high-profile crimes last year — the fatal shooting of a teenager and the wounding of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. — pleaded guilty in both cases Monday. During a brief hearing in D.C. Superior Court, a day before the teen was scheduled to go on trial, he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the Oct. 3 killing of Andre Robertson, 15, and attempted robbery in Robinson's Aug. 28 shooting.

Andre was killed as he sat on the porch of a family member’s home at 3:40 p.m. in the 500 block of 48th Place NE, near Kelly Miller Middle School and Aiton Elementary School. At the hearing, D.C. prosecutor Jeanine Howard said the teen was one of the people inside a vehicle that drove by the house where Andre was sitting, and he shot at the teen from inside the car.

Robinson was shot as he left a business in the 1000 block of H Street NE. Howard said the 15-year-old and another teen held up Robinson, trying to take his wallet and the keys to his Dodge Challenger Hellcat.

Authorities have said previously that Robinson tried to run away, but the other teen, who is now 17, pursued him. Robinson then grabbed the teen and wrestled the gun out his hands. The 15-year-old then fired his gun at Robinson, authorities have said. One of the bullets hit just above Robinson’s knee, another struck his hip area — but they missed major ligaments and bone.

Howard said the 15-year-old told authorities: “I was trying to get the man’s Hellcat. I wasn’t thinking. It was wrong.”

Last week, the 17-year-old who was also charged in Robinson’s shooting pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a pistol without a license. That teen was not connected to Andre’s fatal shooting.

Several of Andre’s family members, including his mother, aunts and older sister, watched the virtual hearing in Judge Robert A. Salerno’s courtroom. The teen also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm, which authorities found on him when he was arrested Nov. 4.

“Guilty, sir,” said the teen, for each of the three offenses, as his attorneys from the District’s Public Defender Service sat nearby.

The youth is scheduled to be sentenced March 8. Salerno told the teen that prosecutors were requesting that he remain in the custody of the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services. The judge said he did not know what type of sentence he would impose, but that he could order the teen to stay in DYRS custody until he turns 21.

Nicki Jhabvala contributed to this report.

