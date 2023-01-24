Judge dismisses lawsuit by former Charlottesville police chief

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by Charlottesville’s first Black female police chief alleging her 2021 firing was discriminatory and was the result of her efforts to reform the department, according to court records. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight RaShall Brackney, who was tapped to lead the force after the deadly Unite the Right rally in 2017 tarnished its image, was seeking $10 million as part of the legal action against the city, nine officials and a police union representative.

U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon in Charlottesville found Brackney failed to allege sufficient facts to back her claims that she was dismissed because of racial and gender bias, that she was defamed by city officials and that her firing violated the state’s whistleblower statute, among other claims, according to the judge’s opinion.

“The City of Charlottesville and the individual defendants sued by Former Chief of Police RaShall Brackney are pleased by the court’s well-reasoned decision to dismiss all claims,” the city’s attorney David Corrigan said in a statement.

Advertisement

Brackney alleged in the lawsuit that she was pushed out after disbanding the department’s SWAT team and firing some members. A police internal investigation found members used department-issued phones to make crude racial remarks, share a lewd video and make threats against fellow officers.

City officials said they supported Brackney’s moves against the SWAT team, but there were morale problems within the department, she had a strained relationship with city officials, and top police commanders were planning to leave if Brackney remained as chief.

City officials hired Brackney to bring changes to the department in the wake of the Unite the Right rally. The department was heavily criticized for its response to the violent protest by white supremacists and other far-right figures, and many residents had lost faith in the force.

Brackney said in a statement she wasn’t surprised by the decision.

“It would be disingenuous to say I am disappointed with the Judge’s decision—this is Charlottesville—I would not expect anything less,” she said. “Our team understands the racial politics of police reform and anti-blackness in the US, and notably, its influences on every institution, including the courts.”

GiftOutline Gift Article