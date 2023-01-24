Former head of Arlington teachers union is arrested, Fairfax police say

Listen Gift Article Share

The former president of the Arlington Education Association has been arrested and charged with embezzlement in connection with a possible theft of funds from the organization, according to Fairfax County police.

Ingrid Gant, 54, of Woodbridge, Va., was the president of the teachers union for six years before being terminated on March 30, police said.

Detectives were notified of the potential theft on Sept. 23, after an internal audit was conducted, police said.

An outside audit helped to show that $410,782.10 was embezzled during Gant’s tenure, police said. Detectives started investigating, and Gant was arrested on four counts of embezzlement.

After being taken to the Prince William County detention center, she was released on an unsecured bond, police said. Efforts to reach Gant on Tuesday night were unsuccessful.

