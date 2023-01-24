Pr. George’s officers accused of ‘double dipping’ won’t be prosecuted

Listen Gift Article Share

Criminal charges against 14 Prince George’s County officers indicted in an alleged double-dipping scheme will be dropped and their cases will be handled administratively by the police department, prosecutors said Monday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The officers had been charged in August and were accused of taking advantage of the department’s secondary employment program by overlapping private security shifts while working on duty with the agency.

In a statement, the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office said the case “should be handled internally” by the police department after investigators received new evidence including witness statements, witness impeachment materials from the defense counsel and more detailed records than what prosecutors had at the time of the indictment.

“Our office, along with the Prince George’s County Police Department, works tirelessly to ensure the highest level of prosecution in all our cases. Sometimes that means that the right action — the just action — is to not prosecute,” the statement from the office State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said. “Here, these officers will be held accountable for their actions, and that will be handled internally through the police accountability process.”

The criminal probe into the 14 officers stemmed from an extensive investigation by the police department’s internal affairs division, which received a tip about possible secondary employment misconduct in February 2021. By April 2021, the officers’ police powers had been suspended and they were reassigned to desk duty.

A few months later, the department began implementing changes to its internal policies for secondary employment — which the officers were accused of violating, in addition to the criminal charges.

The police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment, including whether the officers were still being investigated by internal affairs and whether they remained on paid or unpaid administrative leave.

Braveboy and Chief of Police Malik Aziz announced the charges against the officers at a news conference last year, identifying them as: Cpl. Nick Agapov, Cpl. Jonathan Haskett, Cpl. Matthew Obordo, Cpl. Matthew Cotillo, Cpl. Joshua Hitchens, Cpl. Chris Hall, Cpl. Michael O’Connell, Cpl. Travis Popielarcheck, Cpl. Kyle Cook, Cpl. Anthony Brooke, Cpl. Brandon Farley, Officer Christopher Oliver, Officer John Mcintosh and retired Cpl. James Lubonski.

“The [Fraternal Order of Police] has always stood behind our officers and said let the evidence speak for itself,” Prince George’s County police union president Angelo Consoli said. “We’re glad to see that the officers aren’t going to be prosecuted because it was our feeling from the beginning that they were a lot more trustworthy than what was being made out to be.”

Joel Patterson, chief of the public integrity unit at the state’s attorney’s office, said in an interview that a violation of departmental policy “doesn’t always mean it is criminal.” At the time his office charged the officers and secured an indictment, Patterson said prosecutors were operating off evidence that appeared to show a clear overlap in department and private security shifts.

The case’s unraveling began after the August news conference, when defense attorneys signaled that the evidence was incomplete. That led prosecutors to the private security company’s bookkeeper, who gave prosecutors information about how the officers logged their time. Though the initial records showed what appeared to be officers clocking in and out on a timekeeping app for private shifts that overlapped with their department ones, the bookkeeper told prosecutors that in reality, those clock-in times didn’t necessarily indicate the officers were actually working when they clocked in.

Because of those murky timekeeping practices, Patterson said, prosecutors lost one side of their evidence equation — and therefore were unable to prove the officers had committed theft beyond a reasonable doubt.

“It was information not available to us before the charges,” Patterson said. “We work hard to make sure we get these cases right, and we never stop evaluating … We want to make sure that if we decide to go forward with a case, that it’s the right thing to do.”

But defense attorneys representing the accused officers said the state’s attorney’s office bungled the case from the start.

Robert Bonsib, an attorney representing Hall, said that Hall “engaged in no criminal conduct” and has “suffered the consequences of a premature, incompetent investigation.”

He said his client wasn’t given an opportunity to be heard before he was charged with the felony offenses. Hall has been suspended without pay since Aug. 25, 2022, according to Bonsib.

The State’s Attorney’s Office said in its statement that the investigation brought by the county police department was “based largely on two sets of time keeping payroll records.” Bonsib said that those records were “unreliable and not properly vetted.”

“Hopefully, this will be a lesson to the State’s Attorney’s Office to engage in a more responsible approach to conducting investigations before they engage in conduct that puts decent, hardworking police officers in such an unfortunate position,” Bonsib said.

William Brennan, an attorney representing Brooke, said that he is satisfied the State’s Attorney’s Office “has seen the quality of the evidence and the error of their ways.” Attorneys representing other clients in the case could not be reached for comment Monday night.

Officials had said at the news conference that the officers all worked for a fellow Prince George’s County officer, who owned a private security company.

Two people with knowledge of the investigation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe, identified that officer as Edward “Scott” Finn. The now-retired police lieutenant employed his colleagues through his company, Edward Finn Inc., which provided security services to more than 20 apartment complexes in the county. Finn awaits sentencing in federal court after he pleaded guilty to tax evasion and admitted that he created false business expenses to lower his tax liability by hundreds of thousands of dollars over a six-year span.

William “Lou” Hennessy, an attorney representing Cook, said this his client was also suspended without pay and health benefits. Cook is “anxious to get on with his career and get back to his job.”

“The collateral consequences of some of these things are as damning as the potential jail sentences,” Hennessy said.

