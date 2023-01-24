Shooting suspect mistakenly released from Prince George’s jail, police say

Listen Gift Article Share

An Alexandria man who had been arrested in connection with a shooting was released by mistake from the Prince George’s County jail, officials said Tuesday. Police said Brian Wordell Morris Jr., who is accused of shooting a 22-year-old man in Alexandria on Jan. 15, remains at large. The victim was wounded but survived, police said.

Morris, 27, had been arrested Friday by Alexandria police with assistance from the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force, officials said. He was taken to the Prince George’s County jail, arriving at around 2:45 p.m., officials said.

But at 4:03 p.m., Morris was “erroneously released,” according to the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections. Police and corrections officials did not give details about the mistakes that led to Morris’s release.

Andrew R. Cephas, a spokesman for the county corrections department, said the incident was under investigation by the department’s Office of Professional Responsibility and Legal Affairs.

An Alexandria police spokesman said Morris had not been located as of Tuesday afternoon.

