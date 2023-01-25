Car theft suspects caught in Capitol Hill freezer, police say

Listen Gift Article Share

Many restaurants can be found near the Capitol in Washington, and at least one apparently has an outdoor freezer. On Tuesday, according to Capitol Police, officers found two fleeing suspects inside just such a piece of equipment. The potentially chilling episode began about 11:45 a.m. when an officer near the 100 block of E Street NW spotted a sedan that was thought to be connected to carjackings outside the District, according to the Capitol Police.

Officers tried to stop the car, but it sped off, police said. It struck a Capitol Police van on First Street and then crashed into a police SUV in the 300 block of Third Street SE, police said.

Two people ran from the scene, according to police, and “tried to hide” in an outdoor freezer behind a restaurant on Pennsylvania Avenue SE.

However, police said they arrested two 18-year-olds. A gun was found, police said.

In a statement, police said the two faced charges that included unauthorized use of an auto, reckless driving, fleeing and destruction of property in addition to carrying a pistol without a license.

