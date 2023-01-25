Calif. suspects had an oddity in common: They were both senior citizens

The gunman who killed 11 people in Monterey Park, Calif., on Saturday and the man suspected of killing seven people in the Half Moon Bay area on Monday are among the oldest suspected mass shooters in U.S. history.
The age of the shooters makes them extreme outliers, said Jaclyn Schildkraut, interim executive director of the Regional Gun Violence Research Consortium at the Rockefeller Institute of Government. “In general, elder individuals are more likely to become the victims of crime than to become the perpetrators of crime,” Schildkraut said.
That was the case in Monterey Park as well, where the victims — who had gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year at a popular dance studio — were in their 50s, 60s and 70s. Tran shot and killed himself inside a vehicle following a police manhunt. His motive is not known.
Two days later, authorities allege that Zhao targeted his own workplace, first killing four people at Mountain Mushroom Farm.
A database of mass killings from 2006 to 2023 maintained by the Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University shows that about only 7 percent of shooters are over the age of 50, while more than 20 percent of victims are 50 or older. The average age of a shooter was 32.7, according to a Post data analysis, and nearly half were under 30. Workplace grievances skew significantly older than any other type of mass killing, with assailants’ average age over 44.
The data tracks all killings of four or more people regardless of location, means or motive; The Post limited its analysis to the 420 incidents since the start of 2006 that involved shootings.
The ages of the past week’s suspected shooters “strike us, because we don’t see violence in older people,” said Yeates Conwell, a professor of psychiatry at the University of Rochester School of Medicine. “The research is clear that older people tend in general to be more satisfied with their lives than younger or middle-aged people. They tend to be more reflective, more accepting, more able to process [adversity] because they’ve had a lot of experience.”
Tran is the oldest recorded person accused of carrying out a mass shooting at a public venue in U.S. history, and the second septuagenarian in about four decades to carry out such a massacre, according to the Violence Project, a nonprofit organization that studies firearm-related bloodshed. Its database tracks shootings with four or more fatalities that occur in public places.
A Post analysis found that 60 percent of mass killers over 50 commit suicide, like Tran, compared to 28 percent of assailants under 50.
Suicide rates are highest among people over 75, which experts attribute to factors including loneliness and isolation and deteriorating physical health.
According to the Violence Project’s definition, the oldest person before Tran to stage such a public massacre was William Bevins, who at age 70 killed five men with an automatic rifle in a Kentucky auto parts store in 1981. The two California mass killings follow the arrest last May of a 68-year-old Nevada man for a mass shooting at a Taiwanese church congregation in Orange County that killed one person and wounded five others.
Carrying out a mass shooting at such a point in life is “not usual,” Conwell said. “Reflecting on it a little bit, I want to know more about these individuals and what kind of vulnerability they had.”
Even though older people tend to be more resilient, there are always outliers, Conwell said.
“As individuals,” he said, “young people don’t have a corner on the market of being terribly unhappy and prone to acting out.”
Danielle Paquette and Annabelle Timsit contributed to this report, which will be updated.
