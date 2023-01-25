Man charged with murder in 2021 Bladensburg shooting

Listen Gift Article Share

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in a 2021 shooting in Bladensburg, Md., Prince George’s County police said. Christian Valdivieso-Paz, of Temple Hills, is charged with first-degree murder and related counts in the killing of Christian Artiga, 33, of Alexandria, police said. He is being held without bond at the county Department of Corrections.

Officers responded to the 5600 block of Annapolis Road for a reported shooting in a parking lot at about 3:10 a.m. on May 15, 2021, police said. They found Artiga with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police said.

Police said in a news release that they identified Valdivieso-Paz “through the course of the investigation” and information provided to the county Crime Solvers program. The motive is still under investigation, police said.

An attorney representing Valdivieso-Paz could not immediately be reached for comment.

