Man charged with murder in 2021 Bladensburg shooting

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in a 2021 shooting in Bladensburg, Md., Prince George’s County police said.
Officers responded to the 5600 block of Annapolis Road for a reported shooting in a parking lot at about 3:10 a.m. on May 15, 2021, police said. They found Artiga with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police said.
Police said in a news release that they identified Valdivieso-Paz “through the course of the investigation” and information provided to the county Crime Solvers program. The motive is still under investigation, police said.
An attorney representing Valdivieso-Paz could not immediately be reached for comment.