Youngkin tax cuts facing rough ride in Virginia legislature

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — Democrats in the state Senate tapped the brakes Wednesday on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposals for $1 billion worth of tax cuts, a day after Republicans in the House of Delegates gave them a vote of approval. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight With the package probably headed for horse trading and compromise later in the legislative session, Youngkin (R) tried the hard sell this week — making campaign-style pitches to drum up public support.

On Tuesday, he urged a gathering of small-business owners to contact delegates and senators from both parties about the tax cuts. “Communicate with them — send them emails, call their offices, write them notes,” he said.

“This is our moment, because there’s more [tax money] to go back to you,” Youngkin declared Monday during a rally at the Weinstein Jewish Community Center in Henrico County, where supporters cheered as he bounded onto a stage to the strains of “Takin’ Care of Business.”

Youngkin and the General Assembly agreed last year on a $4 billion package of tax cuts, but this year many Democrats say the potential of a nationwide recession makes them leery of steps that would reduce state revenue. Republicans argue that with a projected surplus of $3.6 billion, the state budget can afford the cuts even amid a downturn.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the Senate Finance and Appropriations committee took party-line votes to send most of Youngkin’s proposals into purgatory, reassigning them to the same subcommittee that had already recommended killing them. The measures included:

Reducing the corporate tax rate to 5 percent from 6 percent; increasing a deduction for small businesses; increasing the standard deduction for individuals to $9,000 from $8,500, and double that for married couples filing jointly; and decreasing the top marginal tax rate to 5.5 percent from 5.75 percent.

The committee also declined to report a bill that would lower the age requirement for exempting pension income for military veterans.

Senators will get another look at all these issues, though, when mirroring legislation comes over from the House of Delegates.

Advertisement

The pension exemption is headed for a floor vote in the House, and the Republican majority approved the other tax cuts on Tuesday.

All passed on party-line votes, with Democrats arguing against tax relief for the wealthy or corporations. Instead, Del. Vivian E. Watts (D-Fairfax) tried to introduce a substitute bill that would increase the standard deduction for individuals even more while nixing the corporate tax cut. She also proposed making the earned income tax credit fully refundable, aimed at benefiting low-income working families.

Watts called that formula “a responsible reaction to the need of the people for some tax relief — meaningful tax relief that goes to where it is most needed.”

She said in debate this week that her measure would cost half as much as Youngkin’s, leaving more money to invest in areas such as teacher pay, mental health-care programs or fully funding K-12 education.

Advertisement

Other Democrats argued that it’s wrong to say the state has a budget surplus when things such as school funding are unaddressed.

But Del. Joseph P. McNamara (R-Roanoke), who sponsored two of the major tax-cut bills, said the state has been overtaxing residents. “So at what point is enough, enough?” he said during debate. “At some point if the government takes all of the money … then the very people we are trying to help are the people that are being hurt.”

The House bills will head to the Senate, where Democrats have said they cannot back a cut in the corporate tax rate, but have shown some interest in boosting the standard deduction and providing a break to small-business owners.

“Anything that helps middle class families — we’re definitely trying to find something,” said Gianni Snidle, a spokesman for the Senate Democratic Caucus. “And we are for helping our small businesses and making sure they’re able to thrive.”

Advertisement

The details will ultimately be hammered out by a handful of budget negotiators from both chambers later in the session, which is scheduled to wrap up Feb. 25.

In the meantime, Youngkin plans to keep up the pressure. At the Monday rally, the governor enlivened what could have been a dry policy pitch with the stagecraft of a slick campaign commercial: standing before an enormous American flag and bleachers full of young families.

The children and parents held signs that spelled out — letter by letter — a newish slogan for Youngkin: “Compete to Win.” The signs were paid for by Youngkin’s political action committee, Spirit of Virginia.

Youngkin urged the crowd to press their delegates and senators for an extra $1 billion in tax cuts, on top of the $4 billion approved last year. “Tell them, ‘We want tax cuts. We want the tax burden in Virginia to go down again,’” he said. “‘Thank you for last year. We want more.’”

GiftOutline Gift Article