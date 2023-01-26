Christmas tree lights started fatal fire at Fairfax County house

Authorities in Fairfax County said a house fire that left a woman dead last month started when a live Christmas tree with decorative lights on it went up in flames.
“They were able to determine that the fire originated in the tree,” said Bill Delaney, a spokesman for the Fairfax County fire department. In a tweet, officials said the fire “involved the incandescent ornament lighting.”
Delaney called it “a very sad, tragic situation.”
Fire officials said the monetary damage to the home was roughly $615,000.
UPDATE-house fire 12/26/22 in 3500 block of Goodview Ct. Fire investigators determined fire accidental in nature and originated on a natural Christmas tree and involved the incandescent ornament lighting. Deceased occupant ID’d as Mrs. Crista Mensh, 86. Damages: $615,275 #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/bIoMQFNSZJ— Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) January 25, 2023