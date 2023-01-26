Christmas tree lights started fatal fire at Fairfax County house

The blaze broke out the day after Christmas at a home in the 3500 block of Goodview Court, off Prosperity Avenue. On Wednesday, fire officials identified the victim as 86-year-old Crista Mensh.

“They were able to determine that the fire originated in the tree,” said Bill Delaney, a spokesman for the Fairfax County fire department. In a tweet, officials said the fire “involved the incandescent ornament lighting.”