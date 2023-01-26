The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Christmas tree lights started fatal fire at Fairfax County house

An 86-year-old woman is identified as the victim

January 26, 2023 at 12:16 p.m. EST
A house fire in Fairfax County left an 86-year-old woman dead in December. (Fairfax County Fire)

Authorities in Fairfax County said a house fire that left a woman dead last month started when a live Christmas tree with decorative lights on it went up in flames.

The blaze broke out the day after Christmas at a home in the 3500 block of Goodview Court, off Prosperity Avenue. On Wednesday, fire officials identified the victim as 86-year-old Crista Mensh.

“They were able to determine that the fire originated in the tree,” said Bill Delaney, a spokesman for the Fairfax County fire department. In a tweet, officials said the fire “involved the incandescent ornament lighting.”

Delaney called it “a very sad, tragic situation.”

Fire officials said the monetary damage to the home was roughly $615,000.

