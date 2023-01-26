Wes Moore’s first legislation: tax cuts and health care for veterans

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Newly inaugurated Gov. Wes Moore (D) unveiled his first two legislative proposals Thursday, urging lawmakers to give tax cuts and free health care to some veterans. Moore proposed that retired veterans and their survivors be exempted from state taxes on the first $25,000 worth of income, which his administration estimates would total $30 million in total tax breaks per year. He also backed free medical and dental care for members of the Maryland National Guard and their families.

The Maryland governor, who took office last week, is a former U.S. Army captain. He highlighted his military service during election season and campaigned to “leave no one behind” when he took office.

While Moore promised a sweeping agenda to tackle systemic problems such as ending child poverty and mitigating climate change upon taking office, the tax cuts and health care for veterans are the first two bills he will ask the legislature to approve.

“We’ve got your back because you always have ours,” Moore told a group of veterans gathered at the State House in Annapolis for the announcement, made Thursday during a roundtable discussion. Maryland has about 377,000 veterans, according to state officials.

Moore takes office at a time of unusual financial resources: Thanks largely to pandemic aid, Maryland started the year with a $2.5 billion surplus in addition to $3 billion stashed in a “rainy day” savings account.

The windfall, and how to use it, is expected to be a key topic of debate in the General Assembly session this year.

The $63.1 billion budget Moore proposed Friday would send an extra $500 million to education above and beyond what is called for in state spending formulas, as well as a $500 million boost to unspecified state transportation projects.

The spending plan, now under review in the General Assembly, would also accelerate the state’s minimum wage increase to $15 an hour before the end of the year, and make permanent a cash tax credit to immigrants.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

