Legal Issues

Man pleads guilty in bomb threat that forced Capitol Hill evacuations

The N.C. man, who did not have an explosive device, parked his pickup outside the Library of Congress before an hours-long standoff with police.

January 27, 2023 at 1:04 p.m. EST
A person is apprehended in August 2021 after being in a pickup parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress and claiming he had a bomb, police said. (Alex Brandon/AP)

A North Carolina man who claimed that his pickup, parked near the Library of Congress, was carrying a huge bomb, forcing widespread evacuations on Capitol Hill, pleaded guilty Friday to a federal crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Floyd Roseberry, now 51, had long dealt with mental health problems before his hours-long standoff with police on Aug. 19, 2021. In U.S. District Court in Washington on Friday, where he formally agreed to a plea bargain with prosecutors, Roseberry told a judge that since the incident, he has been taking more effective medication for his bipolar disorder and he feels mentally stable.

After his surrender, a prosecutor said in court, authorities found only a small amount of “smokeless black powder” in Roseberry’s black Chevrolet truck.

In return for Roseberry’s guilty plea to one count of threatening to use explosive materials, the U.S. attorney’s office in the District agreed not to prosecute him on a more serious charge involving the use of a weapon of mass destruction, punishable by up to life in prison.

Although threatening to use explosive materials carries a maximum penalty of 10 years behind bars, advisory sentencing guidelines could recommend a much shorter prison term for Roseberry. Judge Rudolph Contreras scheduled sentencing for June 15.

While parked his truck, Roseberry spoke via Facebook Live, demanding an audience with President Biden. Police cordoned off a wide area that already was on edge after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Roseberry surrendered after 4½ hours.

