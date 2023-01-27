Man pleads guilty in bomb threat that forced Capitol Hill evacuations

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A North Carolina man who claimed that his pickup, parked near the Library of Congress, was carrying a huge bomb, forcing widespread evacuations on Capitol Hill, pleaded guilty Friday to a federal crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Floyd Roseberry, now 51, had long dealt with mental health problems before his hours-long standoff with police on Aug. 19, 2021. In U.S. District Court in Washington on Friday, where he formally agreed to a plea bargain with prosecutors, Roseberry told a judge that since the incident, he has been taking more effective medication for his bipolar disorder and he feels mentally stable.

After his surrender, a prosecutor said in court, authorities found only a small amount of “smokeless black powder” in Roseberry’s black Chevrolet truck.

In return for Roseberry’s guilty plea to one count of threatening to use explosive materials, the U.S. attorney’s office in the District agreed not to prosecute him on a more serious charge involving the use of a weapon of mass destruction, punishable by up to life in prison.

Although threatening to use explosive materials carries a maximum penalty of 10 years behind bars, advisory sentencing guidelines could recommend a much shorter prison term for Roseberry. Judge Rudolph Contreras scheduled sentencing for June 15.

While parked his truck, Roseberry spoke via Facebook Live, demanding an audience with President Biden. Police cordoned off a wide area that already was on edge after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Roseberry surrendered after 4½ hours.

