Demonstrators block D.C.'s K Street as Tyre Nichols video is released

Listen Gift Article Share

About 50 demonstrators gathered on K Street NW in Washington, D.C., Friday night, prompting police to block traffic on a small stretch of the roadway as authorities released body-camera video of the brutal beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The demonstration was the first of two expected in the nation’s capital Friday night. Another was planned at 7 p.m. at Lafayette Square outside the White House to mourn and demand justice for Nichols, a 29-year-old fatally injured after being pulled over by police. Police shut down traffic on K Street between 12th and 13th Streets, where demonstrators milled about in the roadway.

D.C. police said Thursday that officials have activated the department’s full force to prepare for possible protests.

“We understand that a video will be released and contains disturbing content that does not represent the values that any law enforcement officers are sworn to uphold,” D.C. police said in a statement issued Thursday evening.

Advertisement

Police said that authorities had no intelligence to indicate unrest was likely in the District, and the activation was being done out of caution.

“MPD respects the community’s First Amendment right to demonstrate and peacefully protest,” the statement said. “We will not tolerate any unlawful behavior during First Amendment demonstrations, and we will take swift law enforcement action should anyone break the law.”

Harriet’s Wildest Dreams, a local Black-led mutual aid and community defense organization organizing the first D.C. event, said the group would also be rallying to “reclaim safety” in D.C., invoking the names of people in this region who have been killed by D.C. police.

“We are united in our mission to build a world where our families are truly safe, without police,” the group said in a statement.

Advertisement

The D.C. branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the group organizing the 7 p.m. protest, has called for people to “take to the streets” and “demonstrate in huge numbers to demand justice.”

“Only the people can put an end to the regime of police terror that Black America is subjected to,” the group said. “In 2020, tens of millions of people took to the streets across the country and around the world against racist police killings in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. That same spirit of resistance is needed now to keep up the fight.”

GiftOutline Gift Article