Security video from Jan. 4 in Kensington, Md., shows a suspect taking a gorilla statue from outside an antique shop and driving away. (Video: Montgomery County Department of Police)

“Oh, Murph,” Kristina Jamgochian said sadly as we watched security camera footage of the exact moment that Murphy, her life-size metal gorilla, was stolen from outside her Kensington antiques store. She’d named the 150-pound statue Murphy because of Murphy’s Law, and when he was inside the store — before she’d moved him outside and wrapped a cable around him for safekeeping — Jamgochian would often invoke his name, as if he were a benevolent, all-knowing presence in her Howard Avenue establishment.

“Murphy, where did I leave my phone?” Jamgochian would say as she navigated through a shop stuffed with antique tables, chairs, sofas, settees, bookcases, armoires and more, all of it illuminated by dozens of chandeliers hanging from the ceiling. “Murphy, where did I put my keys?”

And now: Murphy, where are you?

“I have a thing about gorillas and monkeys,” Jamgochian told me on Thursday, her Shiba Inu, Mia, alert at her side.

They were always Jamgochian’s favorite animals when her father took her to the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago as a child. There are a few monkeys in her antique store today: little metal chimps holding business cards. Jamgochian used to display a big glass-topped table that had a gorilla as its base. She was sad to see that go, and when Murphy came up for auction a couple of years ago, she had to have him.

At first, the gorilla was just inside the door. When the pandemic came, Jamgochian put a mask on Murphy. At Christmas, he’d wear a Santa hat.

It was only when room was needed for an enormous cabinet that Jamgochian shifted Murphy outside. She wrapped a metal cable around the gorilla’s waist, then looped the other end around a heavy planter. Murphy became even more of a mascot.

Jamgochian vowed never to sell Murphy, pricing him high — $1,800 — to dissuade buyers.

Then a customer said she just had to have him. This lady is opening a hotel in West Africa, filling it with opulent antique furnishings of the sort Jamgochian sells. Murphy would be a perfect addition, she said.

Jamgochian agreed. She sold the statue for about what she paid and joked that she hoped Murphy would come alive at night and explore his native land. She was just waiting for Murphy to be picked up to be loaded on a shipping container when the thief hit.

On Jan. 4, Jamgochian arrived at her shop and did a double take. There was an empty spot outside, a gorilla-shaped spot.

And now I’m sitting next to Jamgochian as she brings up security camera footage on her computer. A pickup truck — Montgomery County police say it’s an older model Chevrolet Colorado Z71 — drives down Howard Avenue, cuts off its headlights then stops in front of the antique store.

“It’s all deliberate,” Jamgochian says. “He wasn’t just driving by.”

The man — according to police, “a White male, approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall, medium build, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, light gray sweatpants and light-colored shoes” — gets out and lowers the liftgate. He gets a pair of bolt cutters from the truck, then snips the cable.

“Now he’s shimmying the gorilla,” Jamgochian says. “It’s so heavy he’s dancing around. Look at his feet, on his tippy toes.”

The thief muscles the statue up and flips it into the truck bed.

“Boom!” says Jamgochian. “Oh, Murph.”

She pauses the video, expands it and takes out a magnifying glass.

“I know every little crumb in that car,” she says.

But there was no front license plate, and it’s impossible to read the back plate.

Police said detectives are working the case. There are no leads. There is a reward of up to $10,000.

Jamgochian thinks Murphy was taken to adorn someone’s home. I worry he was taken to be sold as scrap.

I spoke with Katherine Castillo of Rockville Metals, a scrap merchant on East Gude Drive. She told me no gorillas have come through.

“That’s something that’s very noticeable,” she said. “Everybody’s aware of that statue, for sure.”

They should be: Six local TV news crews visited Jamgochian this week.

Castillo said her employees flag anything suspicious. Murphy is hot.

“It’s a violation, to have something stolen from you,” Jamgochian said. “This is my livelihood, too.”

She wants the thief to return Murphy.

“He could bring him back in the middle of the night, no questions asked.”

Then she added: “He’ll get caught for some other thing.”

