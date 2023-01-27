Men charged in Jan. 6 assault on officer Brian Sicknick set to be sentenced

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A man who admitted to assaulting Brian D. Sicknick with chemical spray on Jan 6. before the officer collapsed and died is to be sentenced Friday — closing one of the highest-profile cases involving attacks on police defending the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Julian Khater, 33, pleaded guilty in March to assaulting officers with a dangerous weapon. His charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars, but federal guidelines negotiated with prosecutors reduced his likely sentence to between 78 and 97 months — a range, if given, that would still be among the longest prison terms so far for a Capitol rioter.

George Tanios, who was with Khater that day, also is to be sentenced Friday. Tanios, a childhood friend of Khater’s, admitted to purchasing canisters of bear deterrent and chemical spray, giving one to Khater, and walking on restricted grounds at the Capitol. His charges carry up to six months in prison; he has already served at least five months.

In court filings submitted by prosecutors, members of Sicknick’s family gave rare insight into their pain and anger over the death of their brother and son — blaming Khater and other rioters, in addition to then-President Donald Trump.

D.C.’s chief medical examiner previously ruled that Sicknick suffered two strokes and died of natural causes a day after he confronted rioters. Neither Khater nor Tanios, 41, was charged in his death.

“The rioters who breached the Capitol that day, whether or not they’ve been charged with crimes.......all of you are culpable in Brian’s death,” wrote Gladys Sicknick, the late officer’s mother, in a victim impact statement filed by prosecutors. “I hope you are haunted by your crimes behind bars. Whatever jail time you receive is not enough.”

Khater could face one of the longest sentences of defendants convicted so far in the Jan. 6 attack. The average sentence for those convicted of assaulting law enforcement officers is more than 48 months, in line with the nationwide average for that offense in recent years, according to a Washington Post database and data from the U.S. Sentencing Commission. The longest Jan. 6 sentence issued so far has been 10 years to retired New York Police Department officer Thomas Webster, who swung a flagpole at police before tackling one officer and pulling his gas mask off his face.

Khater’s defense attorneys, in court filings, also blamed Trump.

“A climate of mass hysteria, fueled by the dissemination of misinformation about the 2020 election, originating at the highest level, gave rise to a visceral powder keg waiting to ignited,” Khater’s attorneys wrote. Joseph Tacopina, representing Khater, asked in a sentencing memorandum for a sentence of time served.

The same attorneys represented Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancee, in front of the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol. Guilfoyle, a Trump fundraiser, spoke at the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the attack, saying that “patriots ... will not let them steal this election.”

The attorneys argued that their client’s “conduct on January 6th was not part of some orchestrated plan to attack democracy but rather constituted a fleeting and impulsive response to a moment of hysteria fueled by his preexisting diagnosed anxiety coupled with the potent influence of a mob mentality.”

Attorneys said in court documents that Khater’s decision to attack police officers with chemical spray was the result of “a moment of clouded judgement.” They argued that Khater should be released from jail, where he has been held since March, in part because he left the Capitol grounds after using the spray on police officers and has since shown remorse.

The Post obtained hours of video footage, some exclusively, and placed it within a digital 3-D model of the building.

Prosecutors, on the other hand, said in court filings that Khater’s “willingness to attack defenseless, uniformed police officers, and to enthusiastically join a violent, unruly mob as it attacked the United States Capitol Building calls for a lengthy period of incarceration that will reflect the gravity of his crimes against police and promote respect for the law.”

They said he has yet to “sincerely express genuine remorse” and described his spray attack on the officers as contributing to the collapse of the police line on the Lower West Terrace, allowing rioters to access and climb the scaffolding supporting the presidential inauguration podium and the stairs leading to the Upper West Terrace.

Prosecutors also said Khater was “directly responsible” for injuring three police officers: Caroline Edwards; an unnamed D.C. police officer; and Sicknick. He is accused of spraying Sicknick directly in the face, according to court documents, which caused the officer to retreat to an empty terrace of the Capitol and pour water on his eyes. The chief medical examiner, according to the government’s sentencing memo, said that Sicknick had engaged with rioters and that “all that transpired played a role in his condition.”

“While Julian Khater’s spray assault on Officer Sicknick ultimately was not determined to be the direct cause of his death,” prosecutors said in court documents, “Officer Sicknick’s tragic demise, so close in time to the traumatic events of that day, underscores the seriousness of the offense committed by Khater and his fellow rioters.”

Tom Jackman contributed to this report.

