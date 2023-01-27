Celebrate Valentine’s (or Galentine’s) Day with these special events

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Valentine’s Day is coming up fast, but our minds are far from the stereotypical flowers and prix fixe dinners. Instead, get hands-on at one of these arty classes, laugh at love or just hit the dance floor. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Thursday, Feb. 2 Phillips After 5: ‘I Heart Art’ at the Phillips Collection: Meet a new gallery-going buddy at the February edition of the Phillips Collection’s after-hours party. This month features activities inspired by Valentine’s Day, including something called “speed friending” (as opposed to speed dating). You’ll also be able to make a friendship bracelet, enjoy something sweet from Dupont Circle shop Chocolate House and listen to tunes from D.C. dream-pop band Color Palette. The museum’s special exhibit on view, “An Italian Impressionist in Paris: Giuseppe De Nittis,” is equally romantic, thanks to paintings of picturesque gardens in the City of Love. 5 to 8:30 p.m. $20.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Galentine’s Day Love Letters at Shop Made in DC: Local boutique Shop Made in DC’s Georgetown location hosts a Galentine’s Day craft night in honor of female friendship, with all the supplies you need to make heart-shaped cards. You’ll learn watercolor techniques, thanks to instruction from artist and calligrapher Rachel Heiss, and after playing around with paint, she’ll teach hand-lettering skills so you can write pretty notes inside. (This class is also held at Shop Made in DC’s Union Market location on Feb. 8.) 3 to 5 p.m. $39.

Thursday, Feb. 9

In-Person Handi-Hour at Renwick Gallery: There’s no need for a last-second run to CVS when you’ve created a Valentine’s Day card in advance. Head to the Renwick for its quarterly crafting happy hour, where tickets include materials to make cards as well as a wall hanging. When your work is done, explore the galleries on a scavenger hunt. Tickets include all materials as well as beer from Aslin. 5:30 to 8 p.m. $25.

Friday, Feb. 10

Love Thy Beer at Silver Spring Civic Building: Malty winter brews take center stage at this annual beer festival organized by the Brewers Association of Maryland. The beer choice is apt, since the event occurs during the cold and dreary month of February. Two dozen craft breweries from throughout the Free State — including F lying Dog, Mad Science, Denizens and Black Flag — are each bringing a pair of beers to the festivities in Silver Spring, and the rule is that one must be a winter seasonal. Be sure to sample widely: Attendees get to vote for the “Cupid’s Curse” beer they love the most. The evening also includes snacks, with music from local rootsy rockers Justin Trawick and the Common Good. Spring for the $75 Cupid’s Curse pass to get early admission — and an extra hour of beer — before the party officially begins. 6 to 10 p.m. $65-$75; $20 for designated drivers.

Saturday, Feb. 11

‘Love Songs: The Beatles Vol. 10’ at the Hamilton: The Beatles built an inexhaustible catalogue of love songs, from “I Want to Hold Your Hand” to “All You Need Is Love.” For the past 10 years, talented singers and musicians from the Washington area have teamed up for a Valentine’s Day-themed show devoted entirely to the Fab Four’s most romantic tunes. Head to the Hamilton Live for “Love Songs: The Beatles Vol. 10” to see if they play your favorites by John, Paul, George and Ringo. (If you’re making this a special date night, the VIP couple’s package includes a pair of reserved seats, dessert and a half-bottle of sparkling wine.) 8 p.m. $25-$35; $150 VIP package for two.

Mortified Live Valentine’s Day podcast at the Black Cat: For more than two decades, Mortified has been helping adults spin adolescent secrets into comedy gold. Volunteers bravely mount the stage to share their teenage diary entries about broken hearts, read the overwrought letters written to crushes and recite that cringeworthy love poem. It’s cathartic, funny and great entertainment all at once. This event is being recorded for a future “Mortified” podcast. 8 p.m. $25.

‘Sucker for Love’ at the Lincoln Theatre: D.C. storytelling institution Story District presents its popular Valentine’s Day show — packed with honest-to-God tales of heartbreak, true love and awkward first dates — for the 15th year. In this year’s edition, held at Lincoln Theatre, seven storytellers dish on topics including an imaginary relationship, “dating while gray” and a tale of revenge. 8 to 9:30 p.m. $35-$45.

Valentine Red Swing Dance at Glen Echo Park Spanish Ballroom: The dance floor will be awash in crimson during the annual Valentine’s Day swing dance at Glen Echo Park’s Spanish Ballroom, where all dancers are invited to wear something red. This is a low-key holiday dance, explains Gottaswing’s Vice President Debra Sternberg, “versus the events that make you feel bad because you don’t have a date.” She’ll co-host an hour-long beginner’s swing lesson at 8 p.m., where you’re guaranteed to meet and dance with a few new people before the Blue Sky 5 band kicks into action at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 if you buy in advance online. 8 to 11:30 p.m. $20-$30.

Cupid’s Undie Run at Union Stage: It’s going to be brisk jogging outside in your underwear in February, but any chills are for a good cause: Each year, the quirky Cupid’s Undie Run raises money to fight the genetic disorder neurofibromatosis. Those 21 and up can register and show up in their undies (keep it PG-13) for a daytime dance party at Union Stage, followed by an easygoing run of about a mile and then a post-run party. Raise $250 or more to receive a pair of undies and open bar access. Noon to 4 p.m. $45.

Sunday, Feb. 12

'Bridesmaids’ at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema: There are two very different movie screenings at local Alamo theaters the weekend before Valentine’s Day. You and your partner (or rom-com-loving bestie) can enjoy “You’ve Got Mail” with a full brunch menu on Saturday afternoon, but Sunday’s interactive screening of “Bridesmaids” sounds like much more fun. This is one of Alamo’s “Movie Parties,” which means there are costumes (veils) and props (lemons) for all attendees and themed cocktails served at the bar. Bring your own matching bouquets. Noon at both the Bryant Street and Crystal City theaters. $16.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

‘A Broadway Valentine’ at Sixth & I: For a show tunes soundtrack on the actual holiday, star vocalist Jessica Vosk makes her D.C. debut with a cabaret-style show called “A Broadway Valentine” at Sixth & I. Presented by Washington Performing Arts, Vosk performs pop hits and Broadway classics. You’ll see why she was able to ditch her Wall Street career in favor of musical theater, working her way to leading lady status as Elphaba in “Wicked” on Broadway, among other roles. 7 p.m. $45.

Beyoncé vs Rihanna Valentine’s Dance Party at 9:30 Club: Whether you’re “Crazy in Love,” “Drunk on Love” or just feeling “Single Ladies,” you’ll spend the night moving on 9:30 Club’s dance floor, thanks to DJ Craig Boarman, the selector behind the club’s popular “Madonna Britney Gaga” throw-downs. 8 p.m. $15.

Chad America’s Valentine’s Day Rock & Roll Dance Party at the Black Cat: Since 1999, this gathering at the Black Cat has been the option for couples and singles who’d rather spend the evening drinking longnecks, playing pinball, and listening to ’50s and ’60s rockabilly and R&B courtesy of DJ Mad Squirrel than worrying about hearts and flowers or hanging out in well-lit bars. 7 p.m. Free.

Couples Therapy Valentine’s Extravaganza at D.C. Improv: Local stand-up comics Rahmein Mostafavi, Eddie Morrison and Paris Sashay are featured at this freewheeling, interactive discussion of singledom, dating and relationships. Whatever your status, come prepared to share or comment. 9:45 p.m. (Early show sold out.) $30.

Hard cider and candle-making class at Capitol Cider House: Learn to make your own vegan candles at this workshop led by Fahrenheit99, a local Black-owned candle company, at Petworth’s cider taproom. Tickets include instruction, a take-home gift, food, and a choice of hard or nonalcoholic cider. 7 to 9 p.m. $80; $140 couples.

Lover’s Rock at Wild Days: A lineup of talented local singers provides a dose of soulful and nourishing R&B at the Eaton’s rooftop bar. The showcase is headlined by up-and-coming vocalist Melan — “whether you want to dance or cry, Melan is here for you,” The Post noted back in September — with sets by Ruqqiyah and Odd Mojo. Red and pink attire is encouraged. 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Free; RSVP requested.

