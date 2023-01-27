Friday seemed to be January’s effort to appear normal

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If months had minds of their own, Friday in Washington might have persuaded us that January was finally trying to fit in, to conform, to seem at last almost average. Both the day’s high temperature of 47 and its morning low of 32 came close to average. The high was only two degrees above the average high for the date, as was the morning low.

That might have seemed of little note had not so much of this month strayed so far from the averages.

Even in deepest winter, this year’s January days have often seemed springlike. But Friday may have suggested that, ultimately, precedent prevails.

If Friday approached average, it did so in its own way.

Perhaps the very atmospherics of the day’s atmosphere made it special.

By Friday we northern hemisphere folks had found ourselves more than five weeks from the winter solstice.

And in its brightest hours, Friday almost offered a tremor of an intimation of a hint that spring lay not so far off.

GiftOutline Gift Article