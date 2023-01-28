Two women die in fire at assisted-living facility

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A fire that left two women dead in Prince George's County ripped through a home that authorities said had been converted into an assisted-living facility, leaving loved ones to grieve as investigators determine what caused the blaze.

Authorities identified Joyce Brown, 83, and Eunice Chisley, 79, as the residents who perished on Jan. 21 at Family Plus Assisted Living II in Temple Hills, located at 5708 Center Drive. The cause of death for both women remains under investigation, the county fire department said in a news release, and two other people in the facility at the time of the fire escaped uninjured.

Brown, a retired skilled-care nurse and an ordained minister, was born and raised in the District before moving to Prince George’s County in the ’90s, said her granddaughter, Sherice Brown-Franklin, who described Brown as “extremely funny,” caring and helpful.

Known to everyone in her community as “Grandma,” the mother of two, grandmother of nine, great-grandmother of 10 and great, great-grandmother of two was diagnosed with dementia about five years ago, said Brown-Franklin, who last visited Brown on Thursday.

Prince George’s County police is investigating alongside fire officials, which is routine in death investigations, according to the county fire department.

It is not clear if those who escaped that night were residents or employees at the five-bed facility, which was licensed in 2018 by the state and had no pending complaints at the time of the fire, said Chase Cook, acting director of communications for the Maryland Department of Health.

Public records list Artese Charles as the property owner. Reached by phone, she declined to answer questions. Efforts to reach Doris Gibbs, who was listed on state paperwork as a company owner, were unsuccessful.

A 2020 inspection by the state’s Office of Healthy Care Quality Control found that the facility didn’t have an effective automated device or system installed to alert staff when people entered or left the building and didn’t document that fire drills were performed at least quarterly on all shifts. A representative for the facility said the lack of paperwork was an oversight, according to the report.

The facility was inspected last in April 2021 by the PGFD Office of Fire Inspections and Life Safety and passed, according to the department. In 2020, the state’s Office of Health Care Quality noted that the facility’s last recorded inspection by a fire marshal was in 2017. A company employee is listed in the report as telling the evaluator that they were not aware a new inspection was needed and that any oversight was due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Relatives of Chisley could not be reached for comment.

Brown’s family moved her to the assisted-living facility in Temple Hills in 2021, only about two miles away from where Brown-Franklin lives, she said. The cost of in-home nurses had become too high, so they launched a search and found the care home through the website A Place for Mom, Brown-Franklin said.

It was a “caring environment,” she said, in a home, which Brown’s family had preferred over a larger facility.

The staff seemed well-prepared for dangers, Brown Franklin said, and made safety plans for her grandmother, who would sometimes wander. They ensured the windows and doors were monitored, she said, and “cared about the people that they were taking care of.”

“It was really sudden,” Brown-Franklin said, of the fire. “She didn’t make it out of the home.”

While the investigation remains ongoing, Brown-Franklin said what happened “is a question that the family would like answered at some point,” for closure and for dealing with the grief.

“It was really hard for us to deal with her dementia diagnosis because she was so vibrant, and full of life,” Brown-Franklin. “And then her death is so traumatic, so sudden.”

When she thinks about her grandmother, Brown-Franklin’s mind wanders to her childhood and early adult years spent at church, listening to Brown and admiring her big hats.

“Listening to her give sermons and prepare sermons, those are some of my fondest memories,” Brown-Franklin said.

