Toddler, adults hit in Baltimore shooting

A man was killed and a 2-year-old child was shot in the face when gunfire broke out Saturday night at a Baltimore intersection, according to a Baltimore city council member. A total of four people were hit about 6:30 p.m. at Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street according to an account posted on Twitter by councilman Eric T. Costello.

Shots were fired at a car occupied by the 2-year-old, a second child, and a man and a woman, Costello said. The car drove from the scene and struck a utility pole, the council member said.

The 2-year-old was hit in the face by the gunfire, and the woman was critically wounded, Costello said. He said the man fled from the car.

Meanwhile, he said, two men who had not been in the car were also struck by gunfire. One man died and the other was hit in an arm, and is expected to survive.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the gunfire.

The latest tweet from the Baltimore police said there was a shooting with “multiple victims.”

