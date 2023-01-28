One of the warmer days in January, Saturday brings a spring tease

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was not merely that Saturday seemed so pleasant. It was that Saturday registered as one of our warmer days in a month that has more than proved its capacity to counterfeit spring. First impressions count, and much of this month’s reputation for surpassing, surprising, even bewildering warmth comes from its early days. In fact, January made a name for warmth in its first five days, all with highs in the 60s.

More recent days have almost invariably exceeded the averages. But not since Jan. 18 has the mercury reached 60.

On Saturday, however, we came close. Our high was 58 degrees, warmest in 10 days and 13 degrees above average. In fact, 58 does not become the average high temperature here until March 20.

Significantly, March 20 turns out to be the day of the equinox, the day we in the northern hemisphere welcome spring. But to speak of spring means considering more than mere thermal coincidence.

Sunlight, often scarce in winter, seemed abundant Saturday, reflecting from glass, bathing building walls in brightness, gleaming on bare branches.

