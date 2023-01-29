Montgomery County police identify body found in park as missing woman

Listen Gift Article Share

A day after Montgomery County detectives retrieved the body of a deceased person from a park near Silver Spring, Md., police opened an investigation connecting the gruesome discovery to the suspected murder of a missing 20-year-old woman from Rockville. About 2 p.m. Saturday, officers from three agencies — Montgomery County Police Department, the Maryland-National Park Police and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police — discovered a female body at Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park.

The body was identified as that of 20-year-old Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, who was last seen on Dec. 30 at her apartment in the 12300 block of Braxfield Court in Rockville, and was reported missing by friends and family several days later.

Police said a witness described watching her leave the apartment complex with a man while wearing a white sweater, tan vest, black leggings and boots. Police described Chavez-Dominguez as a slight woman, standing about 5-feet-tall and weighing around 100 pounds. She had short brown hair, green eyes and braces. A tattoo on her right arm depicted roses and a hummingbird.

Police said family members grew concerned for her welfare after being unable to reach her for several days.

On Saturday, police spokeswoman Lauren Ivy said the body was discovered in the area of the park at Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane.

An autopsy is expected to be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, which will determine the cause and manner of death.

As of Sunday evening, police said, no suspects had been identified.

Montgomery County officials asked anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS (8477).

