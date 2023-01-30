Two children were accidentally shot in D.C. Police haven’t found either gun.

Listen Gift Article Share

A 13-year-old middle school student was accidentally shot and killed by another youth Sunday night inside an apartment in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police. A day earlier, in an unrelated case, police said a 4-year-old girl accidentally shot herself, also inside a residence in Southeast Washington, and was rushed to a hospital. Authorities said she is expected to recover.

The two shootings, which happened in the same weekend and involved children who somehow got access to loaded firearms, sparked anger among city officials, who on Monday called for help investigating the cases. Police said they have yet to recover the gun used in each shooting, and no one has been charged with any crimes.

In an interview, D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III pleaded for anyone who knows where the guns are to call authorities.

“Adults need to do what adults are supposed to do in terms of taking ownership,” Contee said.

At an event Monday, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) noted both incidents and said: “I’m angry about it.”

“All parents should think about where your kids — whose house are they at? Do they have guns? Are they responsible? Should they be there?” the mayor said. “All of these questions, unfortunately, are part of the decision-making that we have to do when we are in a country that is awash with guns.”

The cases are similar to the May 2020 shooting of My’onna Hinton, who was 4 years old when one of her friends shot her in the neck in Southeast Washington, believing the gun was a toy. Authorities said the owner of the gun took the firearm and left the gravely injured My’onna behind. The girl survived; police have still not found the firearm. The owner pleaded guilty to carrying a pistol without a license and attempting to tamper with evidence and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

The boy who was killed Sunday, Cordell Williams, had been a seventh-grader at Kramer Middle School, according to his mother and the school system. Relatives described him as a jokester who loved math and who dreamed of playing professional football. He was an outgoing teen with an entrepreneurial spirit, relatives said, sometimes selling water bottles and pumping gas to earn money for new sweatpants and Nike T-shirts.

“As long as he had something he enjoyed, he gave it his all,” said his mother, Raven Tate.

Tate, 31, a grocery store clerk, said her son was with friends at someone’s home when the shooting occurred. Authorities said the incident happened inside an apartment in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street SE, in Washington Highlands.

Police said that around 9:40 p.m., a group of youths were handling a firearm that discharged, striking Cordell in the head. He died at a hospital at 10:42 p.m., according to a police report. He would’ve turned 14 the day before Valentine’s Day.

A police spokesman said investigators consulted with the D.C. Office of the Attorney General, which prosecutes juvenile crimes, and determined no criminal charges would be filed against the youths, including the one who they believe pulled the trigger. Police said the shooting was an accident. A spokesman for the attorney general declined to comment, citing juvenile confidentiality laws.

The police spokesman, Dustin Sternbeck, said an investigation is ongoing into who owned the firearm and how the youths were able to access it. He said that, as of Monday afternoon, police had not found the gun. Sternbeck said an adult was in the apartment when the shooting occurred.

Tate said she did not know details about the gun used to kill her son, but said she would seek answers.

Tate said her son always asked her, “Ma, are you good?” He had an older sister, two younger brothers and a stepsister, she said. She said her son was in a mentoring program run by D.C. Council Member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8), who posted on Instagram that he had visited the family Monday.

Tate said she told her son that she didn’t want him “being around anybody at the wrong place or the wrong time.” After learning Cordell had died, Tate posted on Facebook: “I’m broken and I can’t stop crying.”

Tate’s grandmother, Mary Williams, 53, described Cordell as a “regular teen” who talked sports and played football. He liked to sing and rap, she said, and promised that he would buy her and his mother “the biggest house” when he grew up.

The shooting involving the 4-year-old girl occurred Saturday in the 1800 block of 28th Place SE, in the Randle Highlands neighborhood.

Police said there were several adults inside the residence, and it appeared the child found a firearm and accidentally shot herself. An adult took the girl to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Police said they were called to the hospital about 8:45 a.m. By the time they got to the residence to start an investigation, they said, the gun had been taken elsewhere.

Authorities said police are trying to determine what happened to the weapon and if anyone should be charged with any crimes. “We want to do what we can do to assure accountability,” Contee said, adding, “when we can.”

Cordell was the third teenager fatally shot this year in D.C. A 17-year-old was killed Jan. 2 in Southeast, and 13-year-old Karon Blake was fatally shot Jan. 7 by a man who police said claimed to have seen the teen breaking into vehicles on a street in Northeast Washington.

Michael Brice-Saddler, Emily Davies and Lauren Lumpkin contributed to this report.

