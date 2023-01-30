McPherson Square homeless camp to be cleared two months early, NPS says

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The planned clearing of the homeless encampment in McPherson Square, just blocks away from the White House, will now take place Feb. 15 — two months sooner than expected, following a request from the D.C. government, according to a National Park Service letter obtained by The Washington Post. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The encampment has become a persistent reminder of the affordable housing crisis hitting the nation’s capital. NPS officials posted new signs around the park in recent days announcing the change of date. The encampment originally was scheduled to be cleared April 15.

A letter dated Jan. 27 and sent to Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Wayne Turnage, from the superintendent for the National Mall and Memorial Parks, Jeffrey P. Reinbold, describes criminal activity observed at the park by U.S. Park Police officers.

“We acknowledge DMHHS’ assessment that this encampment‘s size and constitution has surpassed the District’s ability to provide effective social services at this location,” the letter states. “Specifically, the District reports that contracted social service providers and mental health clinicians feel increasingly unsafe working at McPherson Square and are unable to provide on-site services to an encampment of this size.”

The McPherson Square encampment has become the largest in the District, after the city and the NPS cleared several sprawling homeless encampments over the past year and a half, including tents outside Union Station, under the Metro overpass in NoMa and inside parks around the District. NPS officials estimate there are over 70 individuals living in the park, a number that has continued to climb over the past several months.

D.C. and Park Service officials generally refrain from clearing homeless encampments and forcing unhoused people to move during hypothermia season, the coldest months of the year.

