Local Crime & Public Safety

Suspected police impersonator arrested with stash of knives near Capitol

By
January 31, 2023 at 2:22 p.m. EST
A U.S. Capitol Police officer stands guard at the Capitol building. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

A man who authorities said they suspect of impersonating police was arrested near the Capitol with a stash of knives, U.S. Capitol Police said on Tuesday.

Police said that charges for impersonating law enforcement and possession of a prohibited weapon within the District of Columbia are pending for 37-year-old Max Eli Viner. Efforts to reach Viner’s relatives were not successful Tuesday.

In a news release, Capitol Police said that at around 6:20 p.m. on Monday, an officer with the agency’s Bicycle Response Team noticed a man who had been wanted for questioning by the U.S. Secret Service near the corner of Third Street and Madison Drive NW.

Capitol Police searched the man and found multiple knives and a chain saw blade on him, authorities said. Secret Service searched his Ford Explorer SUV and found fake police equipment, shell casings, a smoke grenade and a gas mask inside, authorities said.

