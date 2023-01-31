Suspected police impersonator arrested with stash of knives near Capitol

Police said that charges for impersonating law enforcement and possession of a prohibited weapon within the District of Columbia are pending for 37-year-old Max Eli Viner. Efforts to reach Viner’s relatives were not successful Tuesday.

A man who authorities said they suspect of impersonating police was arrested near the Capitol with a stash of knives, U.S. Capitol Police said on Tuesday.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

In a news release, Capitol Police said that at around 6:20 p.m. on Monday, an officer with the agency’s Bicycle Response Team noticed a man who had been wanted for questioning by the U.S. Secret Service near the corner of Third Street and Madison Drive NW.