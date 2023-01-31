Suspected police impersonator arrested with stash of knives near Capitol

A man who authorities said they suspect of impersonating police was arrested near the Capitol with a stash of knives, U.S. Capitol Police said on Tuesday.
In a news release, Capitol Police said that at around 6:20 p.m. on Monday, an officer with the agency’s Bicycle Response Team noticed a man who had been wanted for questioning by the U.S. Secret Service near the corner of Third Street and Madison Drive NW.
Capitol Police searched the man and found multiple knives and a chain saw blade on him, authorities said. Secret Service searched his Ford Explorer SUV and found fake police equipment, shell casings, a smoke grenade and a gas mask inside, authorities said.