A man who worked with D.C.'s Safe Passage Safe Blocks program, an effort designed to keep students safe on their commutes to and from school, has died after a Monday afternoon shooting near Coolidge High School in Northwest Washington, police said. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The shooting occurred during a dispute shortly before 3 p.m., about a half-hour before students at the high school were scheduled to be dismissed. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim, who was not on duty at the time of the shooting but was wearing a Safe Passage vest. It is unclear if he was assigned to a Safe Passage route at Coolidge, or at nearby Ida B. Wells Middle or Whittier Elementary schools. D.C.’s Office of the Deputy Mayor for Education, which oversees the Safe Passage program, referred questions to police.

The shooter is believed to have fled in a vehicle, and police have not identified a suspect. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said during a news conference Tuesday morning that it appears the sand the victim knew each other.

“We will work [this case] until we actually get to who the person is that’s responsible for that shooting yesterday,” Contee said of the department’s investigation, adding that the community around Coolidge has been helpful. “And right now, we’re not in a position where we actually know who that is.”

Safe Passage was launched in 2017 to respond to concerns about youth safety, including intimidation, harassment and threats of violence that young people face while walking or riding public transit to school. The program includes 160 workers — clad in green vests and stationed outside schools in high-crime neighborhoods — who are tasked with keeping an eye out for danger.

But as the program has expanded to include 52 campuses throughout the city, so have concerns about the program’s effectiveness, particularly as young people continue to be killed or injured near schools.

