The two who apparently were suffering from smoke inhalation were taken to hospitals after the blaze on Oriental Street, in the Aspen Hill Park area, according to Pete Piringer, the spokesman for the county fire and rescue service.

Two people were found unconscious and in grave condition after a house fire in Montgomery County, the county fire department said.

The fire was reported about 11:15 a.m near Aspen Hill Road, and apparently started on the lower level of a split-level house. The victims were found in an upstairs bedroom, Piringer said. The cause was under investigation, he said.