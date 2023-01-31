Arlington police investigating possible overdose at Wakefield High School

Listen Gift Article Share

Police are investigating a possible drug overdose at Wakefield High School in Arlington, after an unresponsive student was found in a bathroom Tuesday. Emergency responders were dispatched to the school around 9:30 a.m. and gave medical aid to the student before taking him to a hospital, where he remains “in critical condition,” Arlington County police said.

Police did not mention the substance thought to have been involved, and they did not identify the student, citing Virginia law protecting juveniles’ privacy. Medics evaluated four other minors at the school, police said.

“Responding officers processed the scene, collected evidence and spoke with witnesses,” according to a news release from the Arlington County Police Department. “Based on the preliminary information, this incident is being investigated as an apparent drug overdose.”

Advertisement

Wakefield High School students were dismissed in the early afternoon before classes ended, and after-school activities were canceled, according to an email to parents from Principal Christian Willmore.

Willmore sent parents a link to psychological support resources online and wrote: “Please talk with your student and note that it is important to provide them with reassurance and the opportunity to express their thoughts and feelings.”

“Wakefield staff took immediate action and called for medical assistance” after finding the student, he wrote. “School officials are in contact with the family of the student who was transported to the hospital by EMS.”

GiftOutline Gift Article