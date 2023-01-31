The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Woman is found slain in Northeast, D.C. police say

The victim had apparent trauma, according to police.

January 31, 2023 at 3:37 a.m. EST

A woman was slain Monday in Northeast Washington, D.C. police said.

Lennette Clark, 39, was found in a house in the 1500 block of Anacostia Avenue NE about 8:20 a.m. after an unconscious person was reported, police said.

She was suffering from apparent trauma, police said, and died at the scene.

Further details about the cause of death were not available.

