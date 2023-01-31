Woman is found slain in Northeast, D.C. police say

ListenGift ArticleShareA woman was slain Monday in Northeast Washington, D.C. police said.Lennette Clark, 39, was found in a house in the 1500 block of Anacostia Avenue NE about 8:20 a.m. after an unconscious person was reported, police said.Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.ArrowRightShe was suffering from apparent trauma, police said, and died at the scene.Further details about the cause of death were not available.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...