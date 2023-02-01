The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Police investigating armed robbery at Northwestern High, police say

The school was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. No one was injured, police said.

February 1, 2023 at 7:14 p.m. EST
Hyattsville police investigated an incident that sent a high school into lockdown. (Cheryl Diaz Meyer for The Washington Post)

Hyattsville police are investigating an armed robbery at Northwestern High School after the school was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, the department said.

The incident occurred on the school football field at about 12:58 p.m., the police department said. The school was placed on lockdown while police searched the building for a student who allegedly had a weapon, police said. Police found the student in the building unarmed. No one was injured, according to police.

Police have released few details about the incident. An investigation is ongoing, and there is a potential of multiple people involved, the police department said.

In a letter addressed to families, Northwestern High School Principal E. Carlene Murray said “an intruder allegedly entered the building with a weapon.” The “intruder” was a student at the school that allegedly had a weapon, and who was later found unarmed, the department said.

The lockdown was from 1:35 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. while the building was searched by police and school security, according to the letter.

