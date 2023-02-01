Police investigating armed robbery at Northwestern High, police say

Hyattsville police are investigating an armed robbery at Northwestern High School after the school was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, the department said.
Police have released few details about the incident. An investigation is ongoing, and there is a potential of multiple people involved, the police department said.
In a letter addressed to families, Northwestern High School Principal E. Carlene Murray said “an intruder allegedly entered the building with a weapon.” The “intruder” was a student at the school that allegedly had a weapon, and who was later found unarmed, the department said.
The lockdown was from 1:35 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. while the building was searched by police and school security, according to the letter.