Odd bedfellows: Norton backs Comer bill returning federal workers to office

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) found an odd bedfellow Wednesday in support of his bill compelling federal workers to return to the office in person: Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) — who would have voted for the bill if Congress gave D.C. voting rights.

The two lawmakers are more often arch nemeses, battling over D.C. home rule as Norton tries to swat down Comer's legislation targeting the city in his capacity as chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, which oversees D.C. But this week they found themselves on the same side for once, as she viewed Comer's bill — the SHOW Up Act, requiring federal agencies to return to pre-pandemic telework policies restricting remote work — as a boon for a struggling downtown D.C. The bill passed the House on Tuesday, with just a handful of Democratic votes.

If the legislation passes Congress and is signed by President Biden, the directive would make its greatest impact in D.C., whose nearly 200,000 federal workers make up a quarter of the city’s workforce, according to data from the city’s Department of Labor.

“I support that bill very strongly,” Norton said in an interview before the vote, “because the effect of covid keeping people home — and now many remaining home — has had more of an effect on the District of Columbia than I’m sure any other jurisdiction. Remember that our workforce is essentially a federal workforce here in the District. So downtown itself cannot be revitalized without federal workers.”

In her inaugural address last month, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) urged Biden to return federal workers to the office or else let D.C. use their half-empty buildings for other purposes, such as housing — comments Comer seized on to try to boost support for his bill.

But in an interview Wednesday, Bowser said she didn’t have a position on the legislation and wasn’t familiar with it, even though the bill would largely meet the same objective she laid out to bring federal workers back downtown.

“We think most workers should be in most of the time and we think that that was the case before covid,” she said. “We haven’t taken the approach that the legislature should do it. But I do think they need to be involved in the discussion because they have oversight over these agencies.”

Bowser has described federal workers’ presence as integral to the economic fabric of the city, making their absence deeply felt. Downtown D.C. is a shell of what it once was before the pandemic, with vacant storefronts and sleepier streets, missing the pre-pandemic levels of sales tax revenue and Metro ridership that Bowser and city officials are trying to bring back. The mayor has made revitalizing downtown a core piece of her third-term agenda, seeing the return of federal workers as one possible facet in that plan, as she described in her address last month. Federal 2022 survey data shows that nearly 40 percent of federal workers telework three or more days a week, or under an approved remote-work agreement.

Comer’s initial intent with the SHOW Up Act wasn’t exactly to revitalize downtown D.C. — Republicans have mostly argued federal agencies are more efficient in person. But he’s echoed the mayor’s concerns on multiple occasions, and on Monday he noted he and Bowser were on the same page — “you won’t hear me say that very often.”

“The federal government’s abuse of telework has gotten so bad that Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has called on President Biden to suspend its telework policies for federal workers or turn over federal buildings in D.C. for conversion to affordable housing,” he said on the House floor Wednesday.

In an interview Tuesday, Norton didn’t immediately realize Comer was the main sponsor of the SHOW Up Act. But once she learned he was leading it, she was pleasantly surprised. “I’m very pleased,” she said. “Perhaps there will be some bipartisanship.”

There wasn’t much bipartisanship Wednesday, as Democrats overwhelmingly opposed the legislation. Other House Democrats in the national capital region, including Reps. Don Beyer (Va.) and Steny H. Hoyer (Md.), said they did not support the bill, describing it as an attack on federal workers that would not make agencies more effective.

Unions supporting federal workers also oppose the bill: The National Treasury Employees Union — representing 150,000 federal workers — said the bill would force agencies to abandon cost-saving telework plans associated with reducing federal office space, thereby wasting taxpayer dollars. The American Federation of Government Employees feared the bill — which if passed gives agencies 30-day notice to change their policies — would mark a significant disruption and in turn harm productivity. They also argued that cementing a more rigid telework policy would put the federal government at a competitive disadvantage with more flexible private sector employers.

Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.) said that he did not support “indefinite, universal remote working.” But he also found Comer’s bill too indelicate, failing to include any directives for federal agencies to develop public health safeguards or policies, or any acknowledgment the pandemic was still happening. Connolly led legislation in the last Congress requiring agencies to develop more robust return-to-work safety plans, after his constituent, a federal employee, died of covid-related complications.

He said he realized that Biden’s plan to end the nation’s covid public health emergency in May could provide Republicans ammunition in seeking to end pandemic-era working arrangements — but still, he said, Congress should be more thoughtful about how it compels a transition.

“This is reflecting on the fact that a million and a half Americans are dead,” he said. “That number is so profound that it’s affected our demographic growth, our life span, the workplace, the labor market, consumer behavior — I mean, this is not some localized outbreak that can be contained, and so we should, it seems to me, approach longer-term solutions with enormous respect and humility, and I think that’s the very opposite of what [Comer’s] bill reflects.”

Biden had previously signaled an intent to bring the federal workforce back to the office in person last year, but the White House has not released a position on Comer’s legislation, and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wouldn’t say at a Wednesday briefing before the vote whether the administration supported the bill or whether Biden would veto it. However, she said, “we think that decision should be guided by agencies. That’s their decision to make.”

Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-Md.), who represents Prince George’s County, said he could understand Bowser’s economic concerns, but said what’s best for the workers should be the chief concern, and he believed telework flexibility was still best. He said he would oppose the bill.

“I understand the mayor’s concerns,” he said. “But I do think we need to separate out economic benefits to the District from federal government policies for employees that are nationwide.”

In arguing against the bill, Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) noted on the House floor that Republicans did not give the bill a hearing or bring in heads of federal agencies or the Office of Personnel Management to testify about the teleworking policy. It seems the only stakeholder Republicans had heard from, indirectly, was Bowser, he said — “who not surprisingly seems to be resistant to telework policy.”

“We cannot enter a time machine and simply wish away the utility of telework,” he said.

Eric Yoder contributed to this report.

