Police arrest driver in fatal 2021 hit-and-run crash near Hains Point

U.S. Park Police arrested a driver they allege killed two people as they walked through East Potomac Park in a fatal hit-and-run incident in April 2021, officials said. Melvin D. Conley, 61, of Washington was charged with negligent homicide and arrested on Tuesday, police officials said in a statement. Detective Debyn Brown wrote in a court affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court that witnesses told police they saw a motorist in a pickup truck driving through the park on April 24, 2021. The driver left the road and ran up on grass, hitting two pedestrians about 10:30 a.m.

The driver left the scene, but a license plate was left behind, according to the affidavit.

Waldon Adams, 60, and his friend, Rhonda Whitaker, 55, both suffered fatal injuries in the crash, police said. Adams and Whitaker were well-known advocates for people experiencing homelessness.

Police traced the plate to a 2019 Nissan that was registered to the home of Conley’s sister, where investigators later found the truck with front-end damage and a missing license plate, the court files said.

During an interview with police, Conley told investigators that he has issues with his blood sugar and regularly undergoes dialysis, the affidavit said. Conley also told police that he must have blacked out and has no memory of the incident, the affidavit said.

